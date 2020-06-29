Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Mon June 29 2020

Got a Billion Dollars? Fiji Wants You to Visit

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 29, 2020

Aerial Yasawa Islands view, with turquoise beach and bungalow palapas
PHOTO: Aerial view of Yasawa Island in Fiji.(Photo via agustavop / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Nearly every travel expert in the world says the tourism recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is going to be a slow, methodical effort.

That’s not going to work for Fiji.

MORE Destination & Tourism
Barbados

Barbados to Reopen Its Borders on July 12

Rendezvous Bay, Antigua and Barbuda

Tourists Threaten to Sue Antigua and Barbuda Over COVID-1...

Hiking trail, Montana, Glacier National Park, Grinnell Glacier Trail

gallery icon Every State's Most Fascinating Natural Attraction

The South Pacific island chain has a better plan to speed the process and recoup lost tourist dollars. And that plan is...?

Billionaires.

Lots of ‘em.

Now.

Prime minister Frank Bainimarama has announced the country is looking to attract “VIPs” that will help rebuild the country’s economy, which is so dependent upon tourism.

Give him this—the prime minister has chutzpah. And it appears to already be working.

Fiji Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said, according to CNN, that a group of high-net-worth individuals had been given permission to travel to Fiji. The 30 individuals from "a very well-known company" would soon arrive in the country by private aircraft, before taking a seaplane to their final destination, where they would stay for three months.

"From our perspective, this is a balancing between managing our health risks and also opening up the economic pathways; it's critically important to do that," Sayed-Khaiyum said.

Fiji has also started an initiative called "Blue Lanes" to welcome tourists arriving by yacht.

Sayed-Khaiyum said that travelers could serve their 14-day quarantine period onboard their private vessels prior to arrival or docked in Fiji. They would then be free to "roam around" the country after a negative COVID-19 test result.

Fiji has confirmed 18 coronavirus infections in total, according to the World Health Organization. There have been no deaths from the virus and no new cases have been diagnosed since mid-April.

For more information on Fiji

For more Destination & Tourism News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS