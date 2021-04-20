Greater Miami CVB Launches Safety Campaign
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 20, 2021
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) unveiled a mixed-media safety campaign –Stay Safe Wrap Your Face, Vacation Responsibly – designed to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks and other social distancing measures as the city continues its pandemic recovery.
In March, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency as an onslaught of spring speakers overwhelmed beaches, hotels and restaurants.
The marketing campaign draws on social media and digital media, and will be displayed on city billboards, and in restaurants on posters and coasters.
“We are excited to see our industry welcome back leisure and business travelers. The hospitality and tourism industry remains key to Miami’s economic recovery, and we want to encourage visitors to enjoy our world-class destination in a manner that is safe for everyone,” said William D. Talbert III, president and CEO of the GMCVB. “
“Welcome to Greater Miami, where we encourage everyone to vacation responsibly and where face masks are this season’s ‘it’ accessory,” the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau website said. “We hope you packed plenty of (face) protection because we have a ton of exciting cultural events, world-famous beaches, stunningly beautiful outdoor experiences, and heritage-rich neighborhoods for you to explore safely.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Miami
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS