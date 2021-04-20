Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Tue April 20 2021

Greater Miami CVB Launches Safety Campaign

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 20, 2021

Miami Beach
Miami Beach. (photo via The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and H+K Strategies)

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) unveiled a mixed-media safety campaign –Stay Safe Wrap Your Face, Vacation Responsibly – designed to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks and other social distancing measures as the city continues its pandemic recovery.

In March, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency as an onslaught of spring speakers overwhelmed beaches, hotels and restaurants.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Horseshoe Bay Beach View

gallery icon Bermuda Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry...

Aruba

gallery icon Aruba Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry...

American Airlines

American Airlines Announces Reintroduction of Full Beverage...

Sandals, Bahamas

gallery icon Bahamas Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry...

The marketing campaign draws on social media and digital media, and will be displayed on city billboards, and in restaurants on posters and coasters.

“We are excited to see our industry welcome back leisure and business travelers. The hospitality and tourism industry remains key to Miami’s economic recovery, and we want to encourage visitors to enjoy our world-class destination in a manner that is safe for everyone,” said William D. Talbert III, president and CEO of the GMCVB. “

“Welcome to Greater Miami, where we encourage everyone to vacation responsibly and where face masks are this season’s ‘it’ accessory,” the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau website said. “We hope you packed plenty of (face) protection because we have a ton of exciting cultural events, world-famous beaches, stunningly beautiful outdoor experiences, and heritage-rich neighborhoods for you to explore safely.”

For more information on Miami

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Sandals, Bahamas

Bahamas Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry...

gallery icon Aruba Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry Requirements

gallery icon Bermuda Travel Restrictions: Latest Tourism Advice and Entry Requirements

CDC Issues Highest Travel Health Notice for The Bahamas

gallery icon The Greenest Countries in the World

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS