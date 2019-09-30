Grupo Xcaret’s Day of the Dead Festival of Life and Death Returns
Grupo Xcaret’s 2019 Festival of Life and Death marks the brand’s fourteenth annual Day of the Dead celebration, which will run from October 20 through November 2.
Grupo Xcaret, which encompasses seven parks, three archaeological site tours and 900 hotel rooms in the Cancun-Riviera Maya region, is dedicated to bringing guests authentic experiences that embody the cultural and natural richness of Mexico, and its Day of the Dead celebration is no exception.
Being among the country’s most important and beloved cultural traditions, the observance of ‘Dia de Muertos’ has even been designated an Intangible Cultural Heritage element by UNESCO. The holiday celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed away, honoring them with colorful and dramatic displays and rituals, each saturated with symbolic meaning.
Departed souls are extolled through joyful gatherings, as it is believed that the dead would be insulted by a show of sadness and mourning. In that spirit, guests are invited to delight in an array of authentic activities and events, with art displays and performances to be held at both Hotel Xcaret Mexico and the brand’s most emblematic attraction, Xcaret Park.
For each year’s festivities, Grupo Xcaret selects one Mexican state to honor in particular, with this year set to highlight the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi and its signature Xantolo harvest celebration, which also is said to connect people with their ancestors.
“We are committed to giving visitors unique experiences that immerse them in the spirit of Day of the Dead. As one of the largest and most authentic Day of the Dead festivals, we are honored to showcase this living expression of Mexican culture and traditions passed down from generations to the world,” said Leticia Aguerrebere, Director of the Festival of Life and Death.
For the two-week celebration, Xcaret Park will transform into a whimsical scene of traditional, intricate 'ofrendas' (personal altars), adorned with candles and bright marigolds, colorful calaveras (skull-shaped decorations) and the iconic figure of La Catrina.
There will be literally hundreds of must-see components to the festival taking place throughout the park, including lively concerts, enchanting theatrical performances, folkloric dances, interactive workshops and a traditional All Hallow’s Eve mass.
Overall, this incredible, immersive celebration will showcase 250 musical and theatrical performances, 20 hands-on activities, 39 artisans, 15,000 candles, 2,368 bouquets and 39 ofrendas. Here is just a sampling of what guests can expect to encounter when they attend the 2019 Festival of Life and Death:
At Xcaret Park:
— Acuarela Symphony Concert: 27 talented musicians and four sublime voices will seranade guests during a symphonic gala, taking a musical geographic tour of the various regions of San Luis Potosi.
— Tamaletom Flyers of San Luis Potosi: Sometimes called the “flight of the hawk,” this ancient Mesoamerican pole-soaring ceremony and performance is believed to bring the flyers close enough to communicate with the gods of the sea, thunder and land.
— Hands-on Activities: Guests can create their own virbrant ‘alebrije’ (spirit-guide animals), construct paper flowers for ofrendas, design calavera masks or attend chocolate-making workshops, to name a few.
— Gastronomy: Cuisine being a major cornerstone of customary Day of the Dead celebrations, there will be spreads of traditional fare from San Luis Potosi, including enchiladas, gorditas, tamales; and desserts made with cinnamon, honey and anis; plus, mezcal tastings and more.
— Holistic Healing: Authentic Mayan healers will be on hand to perform purifying holistic rituals and spiritual cleansings, and selling natural therapeutic products.
At Hotel Xcaret Mexico:
— Mezcal Pairing Dinner: Acclaimed Michelin-Star Mexican chef, Carlos Gaytán, will host an exclusive Mezcal tasting to complement culinary creations from renowned chefs, Orlando Trejo and Fabiola Meraz.
— Hanal Pixan Dinner: At Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s Restaurant Las Cuevas, nestled among the property’s secluded caves and cenotes, a special Day of the Dead menu will be served.
— Live Entertainment: Guests are invited to dance the night away and enjoy amazing shows from leading performers and acrobats in attendance from outside of Mexico.
For more information, visit Xcaret.com or festivaldevidaymuerte.com/en/.
