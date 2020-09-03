Guyana Launches Online SAVE Guide for Eco-Travelers
The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has launched a digital SAVE Travel Guide designed for scientific, academic, volunteer, educational and sustainability-oriented travelers, as the agency continues initiatives to promote the South American nation as a growing ecotourism destination.
The digital Guide is designed to connect “responsible” travelers with partnering tour operators and lodges to offer “tailored trips focused on personal growth, scientific research, contributing to the positive developments in society, and/or gaining knowledge or academic credit in Guyana’s rainforest and savannah regions,” said GTA in a statement.
The online Guide is also intended to “foster the development of increased SAVE travel experiences to Guyana’s lesser-visited areas and increase visitation to more popular tourism areas during ‘off-peak’ or rainy seasons” and “raise awareness and market demand in Guyana’s key source markets,” including North America.
Travel focused on the scientific, academic, volunteer and educational (“SAVE”) segments is “traditionally complementary to conservation tourism [and] one of the tourism pillars of Guyana,” said GTA officials.
“I am extremely proud of the strides Guyana has made in the recent years to be known as a destination that offers authentic nature, cultural and conservation-based tourism experiences that help to give back to the country,” said Carla James, GTA’s director. “The SAVE Travel Guide will help strengthen awareness of this product offering in this growing niche market.”
The Guide’s debut also coincides with new COVIOD-19 era travel paradigms, GTA officials add. “This guide comes at a time when the travel and tourism landscape is shifting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said officials in a statement.
"Travelers are looking at visiting less crowded, nature-based destinations which focuses on the development and conservation of nature and wildlife. The SAVE Travel Guide will help to further strengthen this narrative,” they added. GTA’s SAVE program partners include the Iwokrama International Centre for Rainforest Conservation and Development, Karanambu Lodge, Surama Eco-lodge and village and Waikin Ranch.
The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is currently pursuing a phased re-opening of the Cheddi Jagan and Eugene F. Correia international airports, said a GTA spokesperson. A full return of flights, including those for international commercial traffic, is anticipated by September 30. JetBlue Airways plans to launch nonstop service between New York’s JFK International Airport and Georgetown, Guyana beginning in the spring of 2021.
