Hawaii Hotels Report October Gains
Rich Thomaselli November 23, 2019
The Hawaii Tourism Authority released its monthly Hawaii Hotel Performance Report, and one of the country’s biggest tourist areas is doing well.
In October 2019, Hawaiian hotels statewide reported growth across the board in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy compared to October 2018.
Statewide RevPAR increased to $200 (+4.3 percent), with ADR at $253 (+1.7 percent) and occupancy of 79.1 percent (+2.0 percentage points).
In October, Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide grew by 3.8 percent to $333.8 million, or $12.2 million higher than last year. Room demand was up 2.1 percent to 1.3 million rooms, although supply was a half-percent lower compared to a year ago. Several hotel properties across the state were closed for renovation or had rooms out of service for renovation during October.
Properties report rooms as officially out of service to if they are unavailable for rent for 30 days or more. However, it should be noted that rooms out of service for renovation for less than 30 days are still included in the Supply numbers.
Tourists traveling to Hawaii are also clearly opting for upscale properties. Luxury Class hotels reported RevPAR growth to $349 (+3.8 percent), with increases in both occupancy (+1.5 percentage points) to 74.2 percent and ADR at $471 (+1.8 percent).
Midscale & Economy Class hotels reported RevPAR of $121 (-6.2 percent), with higher occupancy of 79.7 percent (+2.2 percentage points) unable to offset lower ADR at $152 (-8.8 percent).
