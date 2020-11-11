Last updated: 10:34 AM ET, Wed November 11 2020

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Pushing for Updates to COVID-19 Rules

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 11, 2020

Moloa'a Bay Beach, Kauai
Moloa'a Bay Beach, Kauai(Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

The Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii is working to help stop the spread of coronavirus by working with legislators to pass a mandatory mask-wearing law and updating the state’s testing program.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the Department of Health’s figures showed that if at least 95 percent of people wore masks, it would stop infections from spreading.

Coronavirus Outbreak
“I feel very strongly that we would benefit from a statewide mask mandate,” Green said.

Green revealed the Attorney General’s Office is working on language for a bill similar to other states with mask mandates, which could be discussed on November 18 during a previously scheduled meeting of the Hawaiian State Senate.

“The current mask mandate has people charged with a misdemeanor that ends up getting dropped in court,” Green continued. “I’d like to see a simple, smaller ticket immediately implemented. No one likes getting a $100 ticket. I think it would help. This fall could be tough if we don’t do something.”

The Lieutenant Governor also said there are still issues with the state’s pre-travel testing program, including implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those waiting for results, accepting only approved tests from trusted partners and increasing secondary testing.

Visitors to Hawaii can bypass the state's 14-day quarantine order, which has been extended to November 30, by participating in a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program.

