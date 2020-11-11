Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Pushing for Updates to COVID-19 Rules
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 11, 2020
The Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii is working to help stop the spread of coronavirus by working with legislators to pass a mandatory mask-wearing law and updating the state’s testing program.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the Department of Health’s figures showed that if at least 95 percent of people wore masks, it would stop infections from spreading.
“I feel very strongly that we would benefit from a statewide mask mandate,” Green said.
Green revealed the Attorney General’s Office is working on language for a bill similar to other states with mask mandates, which could be discussed on November 18 during a previously scheduled meeting of the Hawaiian State Senate.
“The current mask mandate has people charged with a misdemeanor that ends up getting dropped in court,” Green continued. “I’d like to see a simple, smaller ticket immediately implemented. No one likes getting a $100 ticket. I think it would help. This fall could be tough if we don’t do something.”
The Lieutenant Governor also said there are still issues with the state’s pre-travel testing program, including implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those waiting for results, accepting only approved tests from trusted partners and increasing secondary testing.
Visitors to Hawaii can bypass the state's 14-day quarantine order, which has been extended to November 30, by participating in a pre-travel COVID-19 testing program.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS