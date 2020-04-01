Last updated: 03:29 PM ET, Wed April 01 2020

Hawaii Residents and Visitors Who Don’t Self-Quarantine Risk Fines and Jail Time

Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen April 01, 2020

View of Honolulu and Waikiki Beach at night; Hawaii, USA
PHOTO: View of Honolulu and Waikiki Beach at night; Hawaii, USA. (Photo via sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Hawaii continues to double down to prevent further spread of coronavirus; not only are visitors required to self-quarantine for 14 days, but anyone who is caught breaking quarantine will receive a large fine and possible jail time.

As of Monday, residents and visitors alike who travel between islands must quarantine themselves for two weeks. Tourists are not permitted to leave their hotel rooms or receive visitors during this time.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Traveler at airport

Survey Reveals Americans’ Travel Concerns in the Age of...

Features & Advice
Venetian, las vegas, palazzo, resorts

Las Vegas Sands Donating Two Million Pieces of Personal...

Hotel & Resort
Experience the AmaMagna this Summer with the Family

AmaWaterways’ Rudi Schreiner Optimistic About River...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Aerial view of Central Park in New York City

Some New York City Landmarks Have Been Turned Into Hospitals

Destination & Tourism

Anyone can now be fined up to $5,000 or be sentenced to a year in prison if they violate the mandatory quarantine.

According to CNN, people traveling for health care are not required to quarantine themselves. However, they must still practice social distancing measures laid out in a previous supplementary proclamation.

With the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States continually growing, several states are now punishing those violating social distancing orders despite frequent urging from the CDC.

Pastors in both Florida and Louisiana have been charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules after continuing to hold mass services. Residents in Maryland who violate the stay-at-home order can be charged with a misdemeanor or face a year of jail time.

Meanwhile, New Jersey police are frequently called to break up wedding and house parties, though only the hosts are charged with disorderly conduct.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Aerial view of Central Park in New York City

Some New York City Landmarks Have Been Turned Into Hospitals

gallery icon 50 Scenic Road Trips to Take This Summer

An Update From Riviera Nayarit Regarding COVID-19

Phuket Closes All Entry and Exit Points

How to Visit the Caribbean Virtually

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS