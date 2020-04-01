Hawaii Residents and Visitors Who Don’t Self-Quarantine Risk Fines and Jail Time
April 01, 2020
Hawaii continues to double down to prevent further spread of coronavirus; not only are visitors required to self-quarantine for 14 days, but anyone who is caught breaking quarantine will receive a large fine and possible jail time.
As of Monday, residents and visitors alike who travel between islands must quarantine themselves for two weeks. Tourists are not permitted to leave their hotel rooms or receive visitors during this time.
Anyone can now be fined up to $5,000 or be sentenced to a year in prison if they violate the mandatory quarantine.
According to CNN, people traveling for health care are not required to quarantine themselves. However, they must still practice social distancing measures laid out in a previous supplementary proclamation.
With the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States continually growing, several states are now punishing those violating social distancing orders despite frequent urging from the CDC.
Pastors in both Florida and Louisiana have been charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules after continuing to hold mass services. Residents in Maryland who violate the stay-at-home order can be charged with a misdemeanor or face a year of jail time.
Meanwhile, New Jersey police are frequently called to break up wedding and house parties, though only the hosts are charged with disorderly conduct.
