Hawaiian Airlines CEO Has Faith Visitors Will Still Flock to Hawaii
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 06, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram remains optimistic that tourists will flock back to Hawaii when the lockdowns and quarantines are lifted.
"I think people are tired of being cooped up,'' he said on the airline's earnings conference call Tuesday, as reported by USA Today."To the extent that they've got the flexibility and the economic wherewithal to do it, they're going to want to travel, and Hawaii is going to be an appealing place, like it always is.''
Princess Cruises Cancels Much of 2020 Summer SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line Extends Its Pause of Cruise OperationsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Expands Seat-Blocking Practices FleetwideAirlines & Airports
Iceland Begins First Phase of Post-Coronavirus OpeningsDestination & Tourism
Association of Flight Attendants President Calls Out Airlines...Airlines & Airports
According to the newspaper, Ingram said Hawaiian Airlines’ late summer and early fall flights are currently booked about a quarter full. That's down from about 40 percent full at this time in a normal year, but it is what it is at a time when the coronavirus has made air travel virtually non-existent with demand down overall almost 90 percent compared to a year ago.
When all this happens remains to be seen. Hawaii has a mandatory two-week quarantine for arriving passengers to help stem the tide of the virus, but that doesn’t end until May 31—and even that is tenuous given that the deadline has been extended before.
That’s one thing holding up bookings.
Another thing has been Hawaii’s insistence on taking it slow in terms of reopening the state to the economy—chief among that being tourism.
"When the quarantine is removed and we start having more economic activity, we'd like it to stay removed and not have to toggle back and forth in restrictions,'' Ingram said.
On the flip side, Ingram noted that Hawaii "is a place where the effects of this horrible disease haven't ravaged it as much. By acting quickly and aggressively, we are as close to COVID free as any place in the country.''
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS