Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Tue March 03 2020

Health Officials Say Cancun, Riviera Maya Free From Virus

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 03, 2020

Cancun beachfront
PHOTO: Cancun's beachfront resorts are great wintertime escapes from the cold. (Photo by Paul J. Heney)

At a time when airlines and cruises are cutting back or outright canceling flights due to the coronavirus, thus affecting destinations, Cancun and the Riviera Maya in Mexico want vacationers to know something.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A British Airways Boeing 747

British Airways, Ryanair Canceling Flights Due to Coronavirus...

Airlines & Airports
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319

Delta Air Lines Waiving Change Fees on All International Flights

Airlines & Airports
Terminal at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina

Travel Industry Continues Taking Hits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

Features & Advice
A cruise ship sailing through Venice, Italy

Coronavirus Revives Fears of ‘Being Stuck’ on...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

It isn’t here.

Mexican state health authorities confirm that the state of Quintana Roo, including the resort destinations of Cancun and Riviera Maya, is free from the virus plaguing a good portion of the world.

This follows reports that a Canadian tourist to Playa del Carmen showed symptoms of what is now being called COVID-19.

“Two suspected cases were identified in Quintana Roo and were negative to the tests performed at the State Public Health Laboratory,” said Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, of the Secretaría Estatal de Salud (SESA).

Dr. Homero León Pérez, head of the Jurisdicción Sanitaria 2 de Quintana Roo, confirmed there are no cases of the virus reported in the state or the municipality of Solidaridad.

Like most of the world, however, Mexico as a whole is not completely free of the virus. Confirmed cases in Mexico City and Sinaloa were confirmed last week.

For more information on Cancun

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Development project at Freeport announced

Holistica Announces $300 Million Port and Resort Project on...

Royal Caribbean International

Tips For Visiting Dublin, Ireland for the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Anguilla Records Highest Number of Arrivals in 2019

Malta Targets MICE Market

gallery icon 20 Great Family Road Trip Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS