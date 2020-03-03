Health Officials Say Cancun, Riviera Maya Free From Virus
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 03, 2020
At a time when airlines and cruises are cutting back or outright canceling flights due to the coronavirus, thus affecting destinations, Cancun and the Riviera Maya in Mexico want vacationers to know something.
It isn’t here.
Mexican state health authorities confirm that the state of Quintana Roo, including the resort destinations of Cancun and Riviera Maya, is free from the virus plaguing a good portion of the world.
This follows reports that a Canadian tourist to Playa del Carmen showed symptoms of what is now being called COVID-19.
“Two suspected cases were identified in Quintana Roo and were negative to the tests performed at the State Public Health Laboratory,” said Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, of the Secretaría Estatal de Salud (SESA).
Dr. Homero León Pérez, head of the Jurisdicción Sanitaria 2 de Quintana Roo, confirmed there are no cases of the virus reported in the state or the municipality of Solidaridad.
Like most of the world, however, Mexico as a whole is not completely free of the virus. Confirmed cases in Mexico City and Sinaloa were confirmed last week.
