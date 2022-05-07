Last updated: 02:12 PM ET, Sat May 07 2022

Here’s the Latest on What’s Happening in Las Vegas

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 07, 2022

Las Vegas Sign
Welcome to Las Vegas sign. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus bluejayphoto)

The beauty of Las Vegas is that it is ever-evolving from month to month.

May is no exception.

Vegas is booming again, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has released its latest newsletter highlighting the latest resort openings, residencies, shows, restaurants and more. Topping the list is the reopening of a popular hotel and the start of a residency for a musical Legend – with a capital L.

Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Now Open

One of Vegas’ most popular places to stay, the Palms Casino Resort has completed its nearly three-year $600 million renovation and is now reopened.

While you’ll see many new aspects of the hotel, there are few returning entities to jog the memory. The Scotch 80 Prime and Mabel’s BBQ restaurants are back, as is the A.Y.C.E. Buffet. Open for breakfast, dinner and weekend brunch, A.Y.C.E. Buffet features seven globally-inspired stations with bold flavors, flame-broiled classics and with everything prepared fresh.

The new pool area is a multi-level 73,000-square-foot space with two luxurious main pools and 39 unique cabanas, most with their own private pool. The space also features oversized daybeds and poolside lounge chairs throughout.

John Legend Starts His Residency

Not only has John Legend won 12 Grammy Awards, he is one of the rarest of the rare – an EGOT winner, meaning he has captured Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Legend has begun his residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The performance features Legend’s incredible full band and his full repertoire of hits, including songs from his soon-to-be-released CD.

The Mirage, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Mirage, Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International)

The Mirage Reopens Rhumbar

Sometimes, you don’t want the wildness of a Vegas nightclub. Sometimes you want to keep it on the down-low. To that end, the Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge recently reopened at The Mirage.

The lounge is complete with a refreshed bar program, elevated culinary fare, refined cigar menu and nightly entertainment. If you get a 1970s vibe, it’s on purpose – the playful color scheme is yellow, pink and mint.

There is an outdoor patio as well.

Wynn Las Vegas Debuts Aft Cocktail Deck and Bar Parasol

Speaking of cool cocktail lounges, Wynn Las Vegas has debuted its Aft Cocktail Deck and Bar Parasol, two distinctive lounges that feature an elevated craft cocktail program.

The new additions join the recently unveiled Overlook Lounge to complete the Cocktail Collection on the Lake of Dreams.

Wynn, Resort, hotel
Wynn Las Vegas. (photo via tupungato / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Penn & Teller Present Michael Carbonaro: Lies On Stage

Penn and Teller are legendary fixtures in Las Vegas, where they have been wowing crowds with their mix of magic and humor for decades.

Now the duo is responsible for bringing magician Michael Carbonaro to Las Vegas starting this Memorial Day weekend with his limited engagement “Penn & Teller Present Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The television star will conjure up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages on stage at the Penn & Teller Theater beginning Thursday, May 26.

