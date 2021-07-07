Here’s Your Chance to Win a Free Ganja Vacation in Jamaica
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 07, 2021
Travelers now have the opportunity to win a free ganja vacation in Jamaica, courtesy of GanjaVacations, a vacation portal for curated cannabis experiences in the island nation.
Those who apply could win a vacation for two to Ivy’s Cove, a resort in Whitehouse, Jamaica for six days and five nights in a two-bedroom beachfront penthouse, as well as airport transfers, free cannabis and more.
The giveaway is available to enter through July 30 with this entry form. Entrants can gain additional entries by referring friends or posting about it on social media.
"Ivy's Cove is a fabulous place for a ganja vacation and can provide just about everything that a ganja loving guest may need. We look forward to hosting the winner of the grand prize and unequivocally guarantee them memories for a lifetime." Said Owner of Ivy’s Cove, Maura Watson.
One hundred other lucky entrants will receive coupon codes for discounts of up to 25 percent off towards any vacation package with GanjaVacations. Winners of the grand prize and the coupon codes will be announced by August 16, 2021.
GanjaVacations partners with ganja-friendly resorts and other accommodations throughout Jamaica to provide easy access to travelers. It also offers day trips and tours around the island’s ganja-producing and selling areas, businesses and more.
