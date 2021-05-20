Hong Kong Tourism Board Outlines Road to Recovery
May 20, 2021
Tourism officials mapped out strategies underway for Hong Kong’s recovery from the pandemic during the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) annual Tourism Update conference, which took place in a virtual format this year.
For starters, the HKTB will unveil a new series of initiatives through its Hong Kong Neighborhoods campaign, which will put the spotlight on the West Kowloon Cultural district and its immersive cultural experiences, while also into the late 2021 opening of the M+ Museum of Modern Visual Culture.
Former Hong Kong Neighborhoods campaigns have included Old Town Central and Sham Shui Po.
“The global economy has started to rebound, with Asia predicted to recover sooner and the mainland expected to outperform other markets in economic growth,” said HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng.
“Combined with the gradual easing of the pandemic situation in Hong Kong, this makes it a good time for Hong Kong to further raise its profile. As cross-border travel gradually resumes, the HKTB will launch the Open House Hong Kong platform to conduct large-scale promotions in our source markets.”
The Open House Hong Kong initiative is designed to capitalize on one-of-a-kind experiences and promotional offers.
The HKTB also plans to relaunch large-scale event, with the caveat being that the pandemic continues to subside.
. “The first event to return in a physical format will be the Hong Kong Cyclothon [cycling event] and the HKTB is studying the feasibility of extending its route to the Hong Kong Section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to add to the event’s appeal,” the tourism board said.
The Hong Kong Cyclothon is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Meanwhile, hotel officials are also optimistic about the destination’s recovery.
“Hong Kong’s hotels are renowned for offering the world’s best service,” said Jennifer Cronin, president of Wharf Hotels and chair of Heritage Tourism Brands, which in addition to Wharf Hotels include such luxury Hong Hong-based brands as Harilela Hotels, The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Swire Hotels, Peninsula Hotels.
“Not only has the quality been enhanced during the pandemic, but we have also committed to be ahead of the curve in guest expectations under the new travel paradigms. I believe the Hong Kong tourism industry is more than ready and geared up for a swift recovery.”
The needle is beginning to move on the arrivals front, with the HKTB reporting that April 2021 visitor arrivals totaled upward of 5,700, a 38.3 percent increase from April 2020.
“To meet travelers’ expectations throughout their consumer journey, we believe that digitalization, such as digital travel passes in the aviation industry, will play an important role in facilitating the safe, progressive return of international travel, enabling our customers to travel with reassurance and convenience throughout their journey,” Simon Large, director customer of Cathay Pacific Airways,
“Moreover, we also believe that vaccination is the key to tourism recovery.”
