Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Sun October 04 2020

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Return to NYC

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 04, 2020

NYC Horse Carriage
Horse Carriage waiting for passengers near Central Park, NYC (photo via anouchka / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

One of the most iconic draws for some tourists in all of New York City is a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park.

That’s especially true at night when the lights of Manhattan are glittering and romance is in the air.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin.

The Additional Cost of the Pandemic for the Aviation Industry

Flight attendant serving coffee aboard an American Airlines flight

Pelosi Pleads With Airlines to Stop Layoffs, Says Aid Is Imminent

A row of cruise ships docked in Nassau, Bahamas

Could President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Impact Cruise...

Looking at road map on road trip

gallery icon The Best Outdoor Destinations for Natural Social Distancing...

But all that was lost back in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic not only hit but hit hard in New York City, which became the epicenter of COVID-19 before rebounding over the summer to become one of the top states in the country for the lowest rate of infection.

With that in mind, officials on Saturday brought back the carriage rides – the protocols in place.

The carriages are rolling again, according to the New York Post, with coronavirus swab tests for drivers before every shift and hand sanitizer for passengers.

Christina Hansen, a spokeswoman for the industry, said it was slowly coming back with only about dozen carriages out on Saturday. “We restarted the business so we can get back in time for Christmas,” she said. “It’s the season of the year that we get a lot of our business from the tri-state area and locals.”

“The horses are happy to be back at work,” Frank Riccobono, an owner of NYC Horse Carriage Rides, told the Post.

But not everybody is happy they are back.

Long before the pandemic, animal rights activists have protested the use of horses parading tourists through New York streets and, in fact, a handful of opponents of the industry were out on Saturday for the return.

For more information on New York City

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Cancun, Mexico

How Legalizing Marijuana Could Impact Mexico's Tourism

Mexico Approves Bill to Fine Hotels for Denying Public Beach Access

Maldives Will Be First Country to Launch a Traveler Loyalty Program

How Japan Plans to Reopen Borders for International Tourism

Mexico Looks to US, Canadian Visitors to Reboot Tourism This Winter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS