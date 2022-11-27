How To Experience Montego Bay, Jamaica
TravelPulse Staff November 27, 2022
Montego Bay, or MoBay, is the capital of Saint James Parish on Jamaica's north coast and is a major cruise ship port with numerous beach resorts and golf courses outside of its commercial core.
Famous beaches include Doctor's Cave Beach and Walter Fletcher Beach, home to an amusement park. There's also snorkeling and diving at coral reefs in the protected waters of Montego Bay Marine Park.
Montego Bay is a popular tourist destination with plenty of hotels and restaurants and a port for cruise ships. The city is known for its beautiful beaches and outdoor attractions like gardens, golf courses, and adventure tours. Other popular places of interest for visitors include museums, shops and historic homes.
Check out our list of the best things you can enjoy in and around Montego Bay, Jamaica.
MoBay - Rastafari Village
Experience a warm welcome at a Rastafari village during this half-day tour of the Jamaican countryside. With a guide to making introductions, it's easy to learn about the local culture. Following pickup from hotels in Montego Bay, ride an all-terrain buggy and stop to swim in natural mineral pools.
Club Mobay: Sangster Airport VIP Lounge, Concierge Service
Eliminate travel headaches with this airport concierge service in Montego Bay. Avoid crowded terminals at the Sangster International Airport and enjoy admission to the Club Mobay lounges during your arrival and/or departure. You'll receive fast-track service through security, customs, and immigration, as well as snacks and beverages in the comfortable private lounges, which offer high-speed Wi-Fi.
Blue Hole, Secret Falls, and Dunn's River Falls Combo Day-Trip
On this guided tour, combine a visit to the Blue Hole and Secret Falls with a stop at the Dunn's River Falls all in one day. At the Blue Hole, get the chance to cliff jump and do some rope swinging. Afterward, head to Dunn's River Falls to dip in the pools. A stop for lunch (at your own expense) is included.
Chukka Zipline, Horse Ride & Swim, River Tube, and Entry to Ocean
Combine horseback riding, river tubing, and hiking during this half-day outdoor adventure from Montego Bay, along with admission to Chukka's Ocean Outpost Park. This tour allows you to get to know the western part of the island of Jamaica, where you can also go ziplining and rappelling. A traditional Jamaican lunch and round-trip transportation from Montego Bay accommodations are included.
Bob Marley's Nine Mile Day-Trip with Admission & Guided Tour
Visit the birthplace and resting place of the late reggae legend Bob Marley on this all-day tour to Nine Miles. The tiny village in St. Ann offers expansive views of the area's mountain peaks. The time includes a stop at Mount Zion, where Marley drew inspiration for his songs. Also, visit the church where his body was laid to rest.
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Beautiful Landscapes
Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa is a great option to allocate yourself on the northwest coast. It is located between two of the island's principal resort towns.
Its diverse facilities and coastal setting make it an ideal resort for families, couples, and friends looking for seaside relaxation and all-inclusive island adventures. It is within walking distance of a magnificent beach, the sports center, and the children's water park.
Additionally, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa offers stellar views of the white shores of warm Caribbean waters. The property boasts luxurious architecture, one of the largest swimming pools in the Caribbean, and is surrounded by beautiful landscapes that guarantee a unique experience. Its large open terraces and dining areas combine contemporary style with antique architectural elements.
Guests can enjoy an all-inclusive stay with Infinite Indulgence and take advantage of the variety of restaurants, pools, and facilities shared with Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa.
Its infinity pool overlooking the beach and the water park provides various swimming options for adults and children and a stylish swim-up bar. The resort's spacious suites with private terraces or balconies and whirlpool tubs ensure all the comforts necessary for a great time.
Start the day with a workout, such as windsurfing, diving, or tennis, or sail a catamaran to explore the ocean. Relax on the beaches and visit Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness to unwind while the little ones have fun at the kids' club. Afterward, sip a cocktail and enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea at the Infinity lounge bar, designed to recreate the cruise experience, while live music kicks off the evening. Try the delicious steak house Chez Bubba before heading to the Boogie Woogie Disco for dinner.
Enjoy a varied and delicious gastronomic offer with your companion and/or friends and family at Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in the eight exquisite à la carte restaurants serving cuisine from around the world, including Italian, Mexican, Asian, Indian and Jamaican-Creole. The resort has three buffet restaurants and themed dinners we offered throughout the week.
