How to Indulge in a Weekend Escape to Puerto Rico, Virtually
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Laurie Baratti March 24, 2020
Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, those who’re obligated to remain at home right now in cooperative efforts at dampening the dispersion of COVID-19 needn’t suffer from complete wanderlust withdrawals.
While you’re stuck in place wishing that you could confidently plan your next trip to paradise, why not get a taste of Puerto Rico with live, online experiences that’ll immerse you in the cuisine and activities of an idyllic Caribbean destination without leaving home?
This upcoming weekend, from Friday through Sunday, March 27-29, 2020, Discover Puerto Rico will be hosting live lessons from local experts on salsa dancing, cocktail-making and authentic Puerto Rican cooking to extend the vibrancy and uplifting spirit of the island to day-dreamers everywhere who need a little escape.
Salsa Lesson: Friday, March 27 from 8:00 p.m. ET – 9:00 p.m. ET
Join choreographers to the stars and judges for the World Salsa Summit, Euroson Latino and the World Salsa Championships, Tito Ortos and Tamara Livolsi, for an overview of basic salsa dancing steps, followed by a lively long-distance dance party for at-home participants. No experience is necessary to enjoy this introductory salsa lesson and get your groove on.
—To participate, log into Zoom for free (Meeting ID #293-759-126) at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Cocktail-Making: Saturday, March 28 from 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
Roberto Berdecia, the island’s top bartender and co-owner of acclaimed local bars, La Factoría and Jungle Bird, will take center stage to show worldwide audiences how to whip up some of his favorite cocktails. Berdecia’s La Factoría bar in Old San Juan is now celebrating its fifth year as one of the World's 50 Best Bars and was famously featured in the music video for the hit song “Despacito”.
—To participate, join via Instagram Live at @discoverpuertorico at the appointed time.
Cooking Class: Sunday, March 29 from 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
Distinguished Puerto Rican culinary master, Chef Wilo Benet, will walk participants through the process of preparing one of his favorite dishes that they can enjoy right at home. Chef Benet has truly put Puerto Rican cuisine on the global map with his signature concepts, which combine traditional Island flavors with Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French and Arab influences.
—To participate, join via Instagram Live at @discoverpuertorico at the designated time.
After getting an intimate glimpse into the Puerto Rican lifestyle, would-be travelers just might find themselves yearning to go experience the island in person, once the world is once again green-lit for travel.
For more information, visit discoverpuertorico.com.
For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS