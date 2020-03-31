How to Visit the Caribbean Virtually
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 31, 2020
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted travel to the Caribbean, would-be travelers can still experience the region’s sunny skies, pulsating rhythms and flavorful cuisine via a virtual medium. Two of the region’s most popular destinations are now offering ways to explore their countries’ natural treasures online.
The Cayman Islands’ The Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI), which maintains a marine research and education facility designed to create solutions to declining Caribbean ocean health, has opened “Reefs Go Live,” a collection of interactive learning modules, to residents and (virtual) visitors alike.
Normally intended for Cayman Islands teachers and students, Reefs Go Live modules will take place Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. EST throughout April. The program offers educational videos through which viewers learn about the CCMI coral reef research program, and can experience the work scientists are doing to create strategies to support healthy oceans.
LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021Entertainment
Spirit Suspends Flights to and From Five AirportsAirlines & Airports
Phuket Closes All Entry and Exit PointsDestination & Tourism
Secretary of State Urges Americans Abroad to Come HomeImpacting Travel
Occupancies at US Hotels Are at an All Time LowHotel & Resort
The five- to 10-minute videos are followed by 30-minute question-and-answer sessions led by Maisy Fuller, CCMI’s education coordinator, and Giacomo Santoro, the organization’s marine operations coordinator. Topics include endangered species, predators, coral bleaching and climate change.
The programs highlight the Cayman Islands’ colorful underwater ecosystem and also provide users with online educational materials that offer several hours’ worth of engagement.
Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is using social media to provide would-be travelers with virtual vacations via “7 Minutes in Saint Lucia,” now airing twice weekly on Instagram.
The broadcasts enable users to join yoga and meditation sessions at the Pitons, fashion tropical cocktails using locally produced Chairman’s Reserve Rum, and cook authentic Saint Lucian dishes with celebrity chef and St. Lucia native Shorne Benjamin.
Viewers are encouraged to participate by commenting and using the hashtag #7MinutesinSaintLucia. “Our aim is to virtually share Saint Lucian culture and natural beauty in an authentic way while people stay safe at home,” said Dominic Fedee, Saint Lucia’s minister of tourism.
The program also allows SLTA “to keep in touch with future visitors and our valued travel agents, hopefully providing a bright spot in their days,” Fedee said. SLTA is also providing visitors and residents with up-to-date information, responses to frequently asked questions and data Saint Lucia’s on COVID-19 management measures.
To participate in Saint Lucia’s virtual vacations, users should go to the @TravelSaintLucia Instagram page and click the play button at the top of the feed. A “Live DJ Party” is scheduled for April 2 at 5 p.m. EST and will feature top Saint Lucia disc jockey Hollywood HP, who will spin reggae, dancehall and soca hits.
On April 7, viewers can join a live “Beachy, Breezy Meditation” session with Janelle from @YogawithJa. Broadcast from a beautiful Saint Lucia beach, the session will provide users with a “virtual escape to ease stress and spread positive energy,” according to SLTA officials.
Upcoming programs in the series will include a “breath of fresh air” hike at Tet Paul Nature Trail, guided meditation featuring Saint Lucia’s lush landscape, cocktail crafting using local rum, cocoa tea making with a local chef and lessons from a Saint Lucia herbalist on the wellness benefits of plants.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS