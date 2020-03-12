Huntington Beach, California: Surf City USA
Legendary laid back-luxury blends with an authentic “no worries” vibe in Huntington Beach, California’s quintessential beach town, where it’s endless summer in the land of sun, surf and sand.
Located in Orange County, 30-some minutes from Los Angeles and 90-minutes from San Diego, this amazing beach community with its iconic pier offers picture-perfect weather, beautiful oceanfront resorts, delectable cuisine, miles of uninterrupted magnificent beaches and a fun surfing culture dating all the way back to 1914.
Coastal Luxury Lodging
Just steps to the beach, pier, shopping and dining, Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel, is a perfect place to stay in Huntington Beach. If nothing else, striking coastal sunsets overlooking the Pacific excite the senses and make for some unforgettable memories.
Just walking into the stunning vaulted-ceiling lobby is awe-inspiring. Sporting elegant yet casual décor, the resort fits the surf and beach theme to a tee. Accommodations include individual rooms and suites with balconies, all decorated with a contemporary beach-inspired So-Cal vibe.
Our king room overlooked the largest of its two sparkling pools, with surf and sand views. Drift, its luxurious on-property spa, features a myriad of body treatments and amenities including massages, facials, a Himalayan salt-stone sauna and a eucalyptus-infused steam room. My 50-minute classic Swedish massage that began with a shell and aromatherapy ritual left me in a state of complete relaxation providing the sense of well-being it’s specifically designed for.
Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge attracts not only resort guests but also locals who come for handcrafted specialty cocktails, stunning panoramic views and resplendent California sunsets.
For those into bonfires and s’mores on the beach, the hotel’s Waterfront Adventures Beach Butler Bonfire Service will gladly set up a roaring wood fire and seating on the beach with all the ingredients for that classically All-American experience.
Playing in Surf City
A landmark attraction measuring 1,850 feet in length, the picturesque Huntington Beach Pier is one of the longest on the West Coast. Sitting at the heart of Huntington Beach, it’s certainly the most photographed site in town.
Originally constructed in 1904 and rebuilt in the 1980s after two powerfully destructive Pacific storms, the easily walkable pier offers breathtaking views amidst the sounds of crashing waves and the ocean breeze. It’s a great place to watch the hundreds of surfers catching massive waves. The pier is also renowned for fishermen lining the rails in hopes of landing an impressive daily catch.
No visit to Huntington Beach is complete without exploring the International Surfing Museum. Dedicated to preserving the past, present and future of the surfing culture, this small but impressive museum houses collections of surf memorabilia from around the world. Featured displays include Duke Kahanamoku’s famous surfboard and the Guinness World Record Largest Surfboard rode by 66 Huntington Beach surfers. Surf-loving aficionados are especially enthused that 2020 is the first-year surfing’s been included in the Olympic games.
Courtesy of Mother Nature, Huntington Beach has been blessed with 10-miles of sandy beaches, world-class surf and uninterrupted coastline. Biking along the waterfront with an electric bike from Pedego Huntington Beach was a fun and fascinating way to explore some of world’s cleanest and most beautiful beaches.
One of the most beloved and friendliest beaches is Dog Beach, where it’s off-the-leash fun for these pooches and their owners. The atmosphere is fantastic and everyone, including the doggies, can come to meet up with best friends.
Huntington Beach is a water wonderland with opportunities to hit the surf, stand-up-paddle board, fish, kayak, be your own boat Captain or book a private charter. We loved our Prince Charters wine cruise through the labyrinthine of Huntington Harbor aboard the Alexandria. The stunning classic wood boat with teak interior was lovingly restored to its original mint condition by its owners and was a dream to experience.
It’s toes in the sand and getting in the flow in a beach yoga session by Toes on the Nose. With the Huntington Pier and Pacific Ocean waves as a backdrop, there’s no better place or way to start your day than a positive, healthy morning session on Huntington City Beach.
Main Street is a vibrant promenade with lots of surf and beachwear shops and a Surfing Walk of Fame where famous boarders have left their prints as lasting tributes to the sport of surfing.
Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve was designated by the California Department of Fish and Game as a protected coastal wildlife sanctuary for threatened and endangered species of birds. Habitats within the 1,300-acre preserve include mudflats, salt marsh, coastal dunes, seabird nesting islands, riparian, fresh-water marsh and open water. The area is also one of the best birding and bird photography hotspots in Southern California.
Dining in Surf City
Landing an ocean-view table at Duke’s on the Huntington Pier is a must-do. Surfers and beach volleyballers abound on the waterfront, and this is the perfect place to catch all the action.
This restaurant, with its laid-back Hawaiian beach ambiance, pays homage to Duke Kahanamoku, the father of international surfing, and its food is divine. Fresh seafood reflects the true spirit of aloha cuisine with savory dishes like Poke Tacos, Crispy Coconut Shrimp and Sauteed Mac Nut and Herb Crusted Daily Catch. Be sure to save room for dessert and savor Duke’s famous Hula Pie, a devilish delight with macadamia nut ice cream stacked high on a chocolate cookie crust, hot chocolate fudge, whipped cream with toasted macadamia nuts. It’s perfect for sharing (But you won’t want to).
Dinner at Henry’s Ocean View Dining at the stunning Waterfront Beach Resort is like embarking on a tantalizing voyage of culinary adventure. The fine-dining restaurant’s menu isn’t extensive, but it’s stratospheric on quality and sustainable ingredients.
We loved our shared Pork Belly & Apples starter. For our dinner entrees, we went surf and turf! Big Glory Bay King Salmon with pickled ginger, preserved orange and maldon sea salt was divine. The Gracie Farms Ribeye with fresh wasabi root, preserved lemon and black sea salt was so tender, it didn’t need a steak knife.
For gourmet upscale Mexican food with jaw-dropping ocean views and a lively vibe, Ola Mexican Kitchen (Spanish for wave) provides unique south of the border twists to its spectacular entrees. Tacos here served in handmade tortillas are renowned as the best in Orange County. After dining here, we are true believers.
With an extensive offering of just tacos alone (12 different choices on the menu), it was impossible to choose. That’s where the dos/tres options come in handy. Our selections included the Chile Relleno, Pork Belly, Carne Asada and Blackened Shrimp. And yes, they were magnifico!
It’s brunch at its best at SOCIAL Kitchen + Craft Bar where food and drink are definitely part of the conversation. Mixologists concoct one-of-a-kind craft cocktails and chefs create thoughtfully curated entrees. Our favorite brunch choices included the Gents Scramble with eggs, spinach, sweet potato, avocado and turkey sausage. A brand-spanking-new item, the Pierogi & Eggs was a tantalizing California twist on an Eastern European delight, with caramelized bacon, onion and aged cheddar.
“Good vibes happen on the tides,” said a cute wooden side in a Huntington Beach Pier store. That’s so true. Just ask anyone who’s been to Surf City, U.S.A.
