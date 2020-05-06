Iceland Begins First Phase of Post-Coronavirus Openings
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 06, 2020
After six weeks of coronavirus outbreak-related closures, many businesses across Iceland opened to the public Monday.
According to The Associated Press, Iceland had 1,799 confirmed coronavirus cases as of May 4, due in part to a population of just 360,000 people and rigid testing and tracking policies implemented immediately following the arrival of the viral pandemic.
Princess Cruises Cancels Much of 2020 Summer SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line Extends Its Pause of Cruise OperationsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Delta Expands Seat-Blocking Practices FleetwideAirlines & Airports
Association of Flight Attendants President Calls Out Airlines...Airlines & Airports
During the six-week lockdown, Iceland health officials tested 50,000 people, the largest portion of a population in the world. As a result, only 10 people have died from the virus, and new cases have dropped to single digits per day.
With the coronavirus outbreak in check, government officials started allowing gatherings of up to 50 people, including the reopening of high schools, colleges and all businesses except bars, gyms and swimming pools.
“I didn’t expect the recovery to be this fast,” Iceland’s chief epidemiologist, Thorolfur Gudnason, told The AP.
While Iceland is opening up to its own citizens, travelers arriving from other countries face a 14-day quarantine, which indicates a bleak economic outlook for a nation dependent on the tourism industry.
In the United States, the U.S. Travel Association and a team of medical experts put together guidance for the travel industry to reopen following the viral pandemic.
The detailed "Travel in the New Normal" guidance was created following the CDC and White House “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again” and in consultation with public health experts.
For more information on Iceland
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS