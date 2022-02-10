Immersive Arts Center to Open in Manhattan Landmark Building
Manhattan’s landmark Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, which dates back to 1912, will be transformed into Hall des Lumieres, a center for immersive art experiences.
The 33,000-square-foot center, which is situated across from City Hall Park, is slated to open in summer 2022 with the Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion exhibition.
The center was conceived through a partnership between Culturespaces, a French company that manages monuments, museums and art centers, and IMG, a global events company.
“Hall des Lumieres will present entirely new and bespoke digital art experiences based on the work of world-renowned artists every 10 to 12 months,” IMG and Halls des Lumieres said.
Culturespaces is responsible such well-known art centers as Paris’ Atelier des Lumieres.
“We have chosen to partner with Culturespaces because there is no other company like it, and no destination in the U.S. to compare with Hall des Lumieres,” said Stephen Flint Wood, executive vice president and managing director of arts & entertainment events at IMG, said,
Added Bruno Monnier, founder of Culturespaces, “We are proud and excited to join with the outstanding team at IMG to inaugurate our first American center, created within the evocative setting of a Manhattan tower, opening with Gustav Klimt.”
Operating and ticketing information will be released in the next several weeks.
For information on advance ticket registration, visit www.halldeslumieres.com.
