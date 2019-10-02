Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Wed October 02 2019

Indonesia Reveals New Plan to Limit Visitors to Komodo Island

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke October 02, 2019

A Komodo dragon in Indonesia
PHOTO: A Komodo dragon in Indonesia. (photo via USO/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Indonesia will put a cap on the number of visitors to Komodo Island rather than close it off to tourists entirely, government officials announced Tuesday.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the country will establish an annual membership system to help protect the island's ecosystems and famed Komodo dragons.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Big Life Foundation rhino unit

gallery icon A Journey Into the Rarely Seen World of Kenya's Wildlife...

Globe On Moss In Forest

WTTC and Tourism Industry CEOs Call for Sector to Be Climate...

Features & Advice
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Grandiosa is Another Step Forward in MSC's Commitment...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line - Norwegian Escape

Norwegian to Eliminate Single-Use Plastic Bottles Across Fleet...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

"Komodo Island will not be closed. We will rearrange the island, in collaboration with the local government and related institutions," said Pandjaitan in a statement. "A restriction will be placed on the number of tourists to Komodo Island by rearranging its ticketing system."

Under the new system, those with a premium membership will be permitted to visit Komodo Island while those with a non-premium membership card will be directed to other nearby islands within Komodo National Park.

Officials did not say how much memberships will cost. Nonetheless, the new plan is good news for travelers hoping to experience the endangered animals up close.

Earlier this year, the Indonesian government announced that it was considering banning tourists from the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the wake of busting an alleged smuggling ring in which more than 40 Komodo dragons were captured and sold. In addition to thefts and poachers, visitors threaten the giant lizards by degrading their habitat, thus affecting their prey.

Komodo Island drew as many as 180,000 tourists last year, according to CNN Travel.

It's estimated that about 1,700 dragons currently live on Komodo Island with another 1,000 roaming nearby Rinca Island.

For more information on Indonesia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Crescent Park, New Orleans, running and biking paths

gallery icon 25 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Outside of the French Quarter

Salem's Peabody Essex Museum Steps Into Spotlight With $125M Expansion

gallery icon A Journey Into the Rarely Seen World of Kenya's Wildlife Conservation Rangers

Barcelona Officials Working to Increase Tourist Fees Again

NYC's Can't-Miss Halloween Attractions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS