InsureMyTrip Reveals Coronavirus Awareness Program
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 04, 2020
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip has just released several educational resources in response to growing concern among travelers about the potential spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Its dedicated webpage aims to help travelers remain up-to-date on the latest official travel safety information and extent of the virus’ spread, as well as offering some facts about the infection itself, advice concerning preventive measures and answers to some commonly-asked questions.
President Trump Says “It’s Safe to Fly”Airlines & Airports
Why You Shouldn't Let Coronavirus Stop You From TravelingFeatures & Advice
Delta Air Lines Reduces Flight Schedule to JapanAirlines & Airports
The Travel Insurance and Coronavirus resource hub also provides information that’s intended to encourage a better understanding of current travel insurance options and available coverage in relation to the current coronavirus outbreak.
To ensure accuracy and keep current with the latest intelligence and advice regarding COVID-19, and its impact on worldwide travel, InsureMyTrip also teamed up with global travel risk management company On Call International.
They’ve reported that trip cancellation coverage specifically in relation to the coronavirus is no longer available. Instead, it’s recommended that customers consider adding the optional “cancel for any reason” (CFAR) benefit to their policies, an upgrade which will cover a percentage of clients’ losses if they cancel a trip due to the fear of contracting an illness.
CFAR is a time-sensitive benefit that’s available on select insurance plans, which entitles the customer to cancel for any reason at all up to 48 hours prior to their scheduled departure time and still receive coverage. Reimbursement percentages with this benefit are typically between 50 and 75 percent of a pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.
InsureMyTrip analytics reported a 245-percent increase in travel insurance policies sold since January 21, 2020, which specifically include a “cancel for any reason” benefit. The company also reported an increase of 165-percent in call volume and website traffic since March 2, 2020.
"We understand travelers are concerned about this health emergency and the situation remains dynamic," said InsureMyTrip Product Manager Meghan Walch. "We expect this growing demand for travel insurance to continue to rise until the coronavirus outbreak stabilizes and we hope these resources will provide the latest information in regards to how travel insurance companies are responding."
For more information, visit insuremytrip.com.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS