International Inbound Travel to US Expected to Decrease
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood February 14, 2020
A new report found that while travel to and within the United States grew year over year in December, international inbound travel is expected to decrease.
According to the U.S. Travel Association’s latest Travel Trends Index (TTI), travel to and within the U.S. increased 2.4 percent year over year in December, which was the 10th consecutive year of expansion for the industry.
The study also predicted U.S. travel volume will grow 1.4 percent year over year through June 2020, but international inbound travel is expected to decline by 0.2 percent over that same time period.
Venice is Monitoring Tourists’ Movements Via Their Own...Destination & Tourism
Tourism Australia Updates Travel Information Following WildfiresDestination & Tourism
Congress Proposes Trusted Traveler REAL ID Relief ActImpacting Travel
The U.S. Travel Association said the drop in international inbound travel is a result of the strong U.S. dollar and trade tensions. While the forecast looks bleak, data showed inbound travel did expand slightly in December at 0.8 percent.
“Congress took an important step in December to reverse the slide in international inbound travel by reauthorizing the Brand USA destination marketing program,” U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow said in a statement. “International visitor spending is vital to lowering the trade deficit, and a prolonged slide in that segment’s growth could have serious implications for the overall health of the American economy.”
While international arrivals are forecasted to decline, the domestic leisure and business travel segments rose 2.6 percent in December. Business travel grew beyond its six-month average, while leisure travel growth slowed to half of its six-month trend.
Next month, the TTI will likely be the first to show the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the U.S. travel industry.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS