Isla Coronado, a Treasure of the Loreto Landscape
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera December 03, 2022
Many people travel to the shores of Cancun for its turquoise waters and tropical vibe. Still, if more people knew about the treasures found in the Sea of Cortes, it would quickly become Mexico's newest vacation destination.
Isla Coronado, which lies off the coast of Loreto in Baja California Sur, has stunning crystal clear waters similar to those that draw travelers to the Riviera Maya, but without the crowds of people, noisy spring breakers, and no tourist gimmicks that take them away from paradise.
Visiting Isla Coronado is an adventure among the five main islands that decorate Loreto Bay National Park.
Where is Isla Coronado?
Isla Coronado is located in the Sea of Cortes, just 25 minutes from the picturesque town of Loreto, Baja California Sur. While it is not a place you can stay unless you have a camping permit, it is a beach you will want to visit when vacationing in or around Loreto.
Getting To Isla Coronado
Most people who visit Coronado Island do so via a tour of the islands. Several tour companies offer their services, taking you on a boat around the island to observe the majestic marine life.
Around the island, it is possible to snorkel in the crystal clear waters filled with schools of fish, sea turtles, and manta rays before stopping at the white sandy beaches where you can relax and explore. The boat ride to the island takes about 30 minutes from Loreto, but it's the perfect opportunity to see dolphins, whales, sea lions and more.
What's There To Do on Coronado Island?
For those looking for extraordinary adventures to do during their days in Loreto, Isla Coronado offers the best of both land and sea. While on the island, visitors can go hiking, bird watching, and sunbathing, or spend the day snorkeling, swimming, and splashing in the turquoise waters surrounding the beach.
Part of what makes the Coronado Island tour such a popular activity for those visiting Loreto is the breathtaking views, the serenity, and the experience of visiting a pristine beach that can be hard to find these days.
On Coronado Island, you won't find stores, restaurants, or crowds of people. Still, the island is home to blue-footed boobies (the birds made famous when Charles Darwin explored the Galapagos Islands), a community of sea lions that inhabit the back of the island, and numerous species of fish and other marine life.
What to Bring on a Coronado Island Tour?
Some Coronado Island tours may include food, drinks and snorkeling equipment. It is essential to check with the tour agency ahead of time to ensure that you're properly prepared. In any case, you will want to bring sunscreen.
