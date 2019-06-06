Last updated: 03:31 PM ET, Thu June 06 2019

Islands of Tahiti Announce Pick Your Paradise Packages

Destination & Tourism June 06, 2019

The Islands of Tahiti
PHOTO: The Islands of Tahiti announce new themed vacation packages. (Tahiti Tourisme)

WHY IT RATES: These new packages allow travelers to create a visit that's tailored to their own interests and reasons for visiting.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer

There are so many ways to experience The Islands of Tahiti. With that in mind, the destination has just announced several new “Pick Your Paradise” packages designed to provide visitors with options for romantic, adventurous, and cultural vacations.

Travelers can even take a quiz to create their perfect customized vacation. Sample packages include:

Pick Your Paradise Romance

Islands Of Love -Tahiti, Moorea Overwater And Rangiroa

Whether it’s newfound love or the rekindling of an old romance, you’ll find the perfect backdrop for your next couples adventure on The Islands of Tahiti.

Have unforgettable moments with your special one in Tahiti, Moorea, and Rangiroa. Package starts at $2,899 per person (with over $300 in savings) and includes:

Roundtrip international airfare from Los Angeles to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui

One night at Intercontinental Tahiti in a standard room

Round trip ferry from Tahiti to Moorea

Three nights at Intercontinental Moorea in a Premium Overwater Bungalow

Round trip air from Tahiti to Rangiroa

Two nights at Kia Ora Rangiroa in a beach bungalow

Buffet breakfast daily

All round-trip transfers from airport to hotel/pier

PHOTO: The Islands of Tahiti announce new vacation packages (Courtesy Tahiti Tourisme)

Pick Your Paradise Adventure

Overwater Bliss and Seaplane Adventures

Experience the alluring landscapes of The Islands of Tahiti by seaplane and revel in the luxurious quintessential overwater bungalow in this amazing offer. Explore the remote and untouched island of Maupiti via seaplane and take a tour of the island's lagoon and mountainous ranges.

Those who book the package will receive a 33 percent discount at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort and a 23 percent discount at Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa. Package starts at $4,269 per person and includes:

—Roundtrip international airfare

—Three nights at the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort in a Lagoon Overwater Junior Suite Bungalow (with daily breakfast included)

—Three nights at Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa in a Taha'a Overwater Suite (with daily breakfast included)

—Full day Air Tahiti Charter seaplane excursion to Maupiti from Bora Bora

—Air Tahiti Charter seaplane flight from Bora Bora to Taha'a

Roundtrip inter-island flights

All transfers and baggage handling

PHOTO: The Islands of Tahiti announce new vacation packages (Tahiti Tourisme)

Pick Your Paradise Culture

Cultural Cruise in The Islands of Tahiti

Experience first-hand the unique and untouched landscapes of the Marquesas aboard the M.S. Aranui 5, a half-freighter and half-passenger cruise ship that serves as the lifeline to one of the most beautiful and remote archipelagoes in the world. Package starts at $6,099 per person and includes:

Roundtrip international airfare from Los Angeles to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui

13 nights aboard the M.S. Aranui 5

All meals, with complimentary wine at lunch and dinner

Guided excursions

SOURCE: The Islands of Tahiti

