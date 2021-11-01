Israel Reopens To COVID Vaccinated, Recovered International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti November 01, 2021
Today, the Israeli Tourism Ministry announced that fully vaccinated or recovered foreign nationals, including U.S. tourists, can resume travel to Israel for the first time in 19 months. This follows a successful pilot reopening program started in May 2021, which allowed only select, organized tour groups of immunized foreigner visitors.
Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, along with several other Ministers within the country (Tourism, Health, Transportation, etc.) and the COVID cabinet have worked together to create and approve the new reopening plan, which takes effect today.
“We have been awaiting this moment, to bring back international travelers into our country, for a very long time now,” said Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s Minister of Tourism. “We’re ecstatic to share our country with everyone once again and I’m proud to be working closely with our Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, among other Ministers within the country, to ensure a thoughtful, safe return to tourism."
“To say we are excited that Israel is reopening to travelers today is an understatement,” said Eyal Carlin, Tourism Commissioner for North America. “Israel has taken incredible steps to protect its people and visitors and we pride ourselves on ensuring a COVID-safe and unforgettable trip to those who will be entering our beautiful country. With leading vaccination rates and endless opportunities for outdoor activities, we are eager to welcome visitors back with open arms—of course, at a safe social distance.”
As of November 1, Israel’s entry requirements include:
— Provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding an Israel-bound flight.
— Complete an online passenger declaration, which will prompt an immediate entry authorization or denial.
— Take another PCR test upon arrival in Israel and quarantine in your hotel pending the results or until 24 hours pass, whichever comes first.
To be eligible to enter Israel, one must:
— Be fully vaccinated, meaning that at least 14 days must have elapsed since receiving the final dose of a vaccine protocol. However, no more than 180 days may have passed before your departure from Israel. (*If it has been more than six months since your final vaccine dose, you’ll need to receive a booster to be eligible for entry, in which case 14 days must have passed since receiving the booster shot.)
— Alternatively, travelers must have been diagnosed with and recovered from the COVID-19 virus. Proof of a positive NAAT test result dated at least 11 days prior to arriving in Israel, but no more than 180 days from their scheduled departure from the country, must be provided.
— Travelers who have both previously recovered from COVID-19 infection and received at least one dose of a WHO-approved vaccine also qualify for entry.
For the latest insights on travel to Israel, check out the guide below:
For more information, visit corona.health.gov.il/en.
