Jala, Mexico: Magic Town with Unique History, Nature, and Gastronomy
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes February 26, 2023
Nayarit is famous for the incredible beaches of its extensive riviera; however, inland, it has picturesque and welcoming Magic Towns, such as Jala, a place full of unique history, culture, and gastronomy.
At the foot of the Ceboruco Volcano and surrounded by the lush Sierra Madre Occidental, Jala offers its visitors a wealth of experiences to enjoy nature and a rich pre-Hispanic and colonial tradition.
Jala is recognized not only for being the place that produces the most incredible variety of corn in the world but also for ancient colonial constructions that the tourist can know when traveling through its cobbled streets, such as the former Convent of Limpia y Purísima Concepción de María, a church originally built in 1582 by the Franciscan Order to evangelize the native population. On its façade, built in pink stone, visitors can see the image of the Virgin with indigenous features and pre-Hispanic clothing, for example, an Indian plume instead of the traditional crown of colonial sculptures.
This place pays homage to the miracles Los Santos Médicos de Jala (Jala Holy Doctors) performed. It has testimonies granted in different parts of Mexico, some even written in charcoal on paper. In addition, the place is a mausoleum that preserves the remains of Franciscan friars and people who died from diseases when the place was used as a hospital. There are also underground tunnels that lead to the old mansions that influential families occupied in colonial times. In addition, the first museum of the sacred art of the State of Nayarit is just outside the temple.
Another of Jala's iconic monuments is the Basilica Lateranense de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, a Baroque-style temple built in the 19th century in green, pink, and yellow stone. Inside is the image of the Virgin, who arrived in the Town 312 years ago and celebrated her feast every August 15, which coincides with the Town's Corn Festival. In addition, very close to this temple, visitors enjoy traditional food restaurants, craft shops, as well as the unmissable Municipal Market.
Walking through the cobbled streets of the Magic Town of Jala, the tourist enjoys fabulous colonial architecture in which old mansions painted in vivid colors stand out, some of them converted into sophisticated boutique hotels that retain the flavor of the Spanish Empire, and in which guests enjoy luxury amenities and first-class cuisines, such as Nukari Quinta Boutique, a property built in 1778 and adapted to receive tourists focused on living experiences of well-being, superb cuisine, and personalized service.
In its two restaurants, guests enjoy the concept "from the vegetable garden to table," with dishes cooked with organic products from the community. In La Cantera, a restaurant on the top roof of the property, guests and visitors, besides enjoying a sophisticated seafood menu and gourmet dishes, have one of the best views of the village and the Ceboruco Volcano. In addition, the NADIRA SPA offers comprehensive treatments, including massages, facials, wraps, and the so-called "Water Ceremony," in which exclusive products such as plants and essences of the area are used.
In the vicinity of Jala, there are extraordinary places for those who like experiences with nature, such as the Salto de Jomulco and the mentioned Cerobuco Volcano, which encompasses the localities of Jala, Ahuacatlán and Santa María del Oro. Its crater forms a vast valley where visitors spend an unforgettable day in the countryside enjoying the volcano's fumaroles and biking, motorcycle and off-road tours, trekking, wildlife observation, and camping. In addition, on the way, there are several viewpoints to enjoy extraordinary views of the canyons and highlands.
This fantastic MagicTown, which is located about three hours, by road, from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and 50 minutes from the city of Tepic, Nayarit, can be visited at any time of the year because it maintains an average of 77 degrees, which makes it a privileged and unique destination for those who seek to escape the rhythm of big cities and enjoy the slow life and clean air of the Mexican mountains.
