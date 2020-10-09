Jamaica Announces Revised Entry Protocols for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 09, 2020
Jamaica announced revised entry procedures and requirements for arriving international travelers, including an expansion of accepted testing methods, a liberalization of COVID-19 test submission procedures and new COVID-compliant, visitor-authorized attractions beyond the country’s “Resilient Corridor” districts.
Effective October 10, Jamaica visitors may choose to present proof of either a negative COVID-19 Antigen test or a negative PCR test upon departure. Testing must be performed by an accredited lab, with results presented to air carriers prior to boarding Jamaica-bound flights and upon arrival. Only swab COVID-19 PCR or Antigen tests will be accepted.
The revised measures also permit visitors to stay in more than one hotel or resort option within the Resilient Corridors during their visit. The easing of accommodation restrictions will enable travelers to explore more of Jamaica, said Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officials in a statement. The expanded list of approved attractions is available on JTB’s website.
“Health and safety have been our priority since reopening our borders to international travel on June 15,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Our phased approach has allowed us to assess the risks and make adjustments to continually safeguard our visitors and residents.”
White added, “The refreshed protocols and entry measures we have in place ensure a more seamless process so that our guests have the best experience possible.”
Tests results are required to be 10 or fewer days old, measured from the day the sample was taken to the travelers’ date of arrival in Jamaica. Tests must be performed at a lab accredited by national health authorities, including the World Health Organization, the Food & Drug Administration and the Pan American Health Organization.
Visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and an interview with a health officer. Business travelers will receive a swab test at the airport and are required to remain in quarantine until results are available.
The current process will be in effect through October 31, said JTB officials, as the country’s health and safety measures “are revisited frequently, which is consistent with the government's approach of evaluating the COVID-19 global situation.”
The statement adds, “As more is discovered about the virus, including medical advancements, or as the risk profile changes, Jamaica will make any necessary and appropriate revision to the protocols.”
For more information on Jamaica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS