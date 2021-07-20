Jamaica Opens Properties, Attractions Outside of Resilient Corridors
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 20, 2021
Travelers to Jamaica now have more vacation options, thanks to the latest Disaster Risk Management Order, which is allowing accommodations and attractions outside of the destination’s resilient corridors to open to visitors.
“Hotels, resorts and cottages that are outside of the resilient corridors are now allowed to receive guests once they have their Jamaica Tourist Board license, Tourism Product Development Company Limited’s COVID-19 Compliance Certificate and comply with the COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols,” Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said in a letter to the destination’s travel advisor partners.
“Additionally, more attractions have been allowed to open up across the destination, provided they meet the same qualifications listed above,” he said, adding that a full list of attractions can be accessed on the Jamaica Tourist Board website.
“The health and safety of our visitors remain a top priority for Jamaica. We have put in place the industry-leading, highly successful and effective Jamaica CARES program with protocols that are best in class,” Bartlett said. “These updated measures are an acknowledgment that what we have been doing is working thus far, and it is now more important than ever that we continue to work together to navigate this new normal.”
Jamaica was of the first Caribbean destinations to welcome international tourist back last year, implementing resilient corridors, which allowed for the safe reopening of many of the country’s top accommodations and attractions.
