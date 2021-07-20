Last updated: 01:55 PM ET, Tue July 20 2021

Jamaica Opens Properties, Attractions Outside of Resilient Corridors

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 20, 2021

Walking path along the beach in Jamaica
Walking path along the beach in Jamaica. (photo via Codie Liermann)

Travelers to Jamaica now have more vacation options, thanks to the latest Disaster Risk Management Order, which is allowing accommodations and attractions outside of the destination’s resilient corridors to open to visitors.

“Hotels, resorts and cottages that are outside of the resilient corridors are now allowed to receive guests once they have their Jamaica Tourist Board license, Tourism Product Development Company Limited’s COVID-19 Compliance Certificate and comply with the COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols,” Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said in a letter to the destination’s travel advisor partners.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Carnival Sunrise in Bermuda

Carnival Brands To Operate Up To 75% of Combined Fleet in 2021

Serenade of the Seas at Seattle

Cruising Returns to Alaska With Serenade of the Seas

Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Endeavor Expedition Yacht Operates Maiden Voyage In...

Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Canadian-U.S. border.

US Travel Association Responds to Canada Reopening Border

“Additionally, more attractions have been allowed to open up across the destination, provided they meet the same qualifications listed above,” he said, adding that a full list of attractions can be accessed on the Jamaica Tourist Board website.

“The health and safety of our visitors remain a top priority for Jamaica. We have put in place the industry-leading, highly successful and effective Jamaica CARES program with protocols that are best in class,” Bartlett said. “These updated measures are an acknowledgment that what we have been doing is working thus far, and it is now more important than ever that we continue to work together to navigate this new normal.”

Jamaica was of the first Caribbean destinations to welcome international tourist back last year, implementing resilient corridors, which allowed for the safe reopening of many of the country’s top accommodations and attractions.

For more information on Jamaica

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at Canadian-U.S. border.

US Travel Association Responds to Canada Reopening Border

gallery icon The 10 Greenest Cities In The World for Fitness

Mundo Maya Organization Continues Promoting the Reopening of Mayan World

Malta Ready To Welcome Vaccinated US Travelers

Las Vegas Seeking Tourism Boost of Another Major Sports Team

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS