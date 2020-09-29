Jamaica Pursues Wellness Tourism Initiative
September 29, 2020
The Jamaica Tourist Board announced September 29th that it will begin its new tourism campaign, focusing on outdoor programs and active travel that helps tourists discover the island’s natural beauty while also remaining physically distant.
On October 2, the Jamaica Cycling Association along with Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, will participate in the first leg of Discover Jamaica by Bike, a tour which begins in Port Antonio and ends at Kingston’s Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on October 5. This bicycle tour is the first step of the island’s new wellness initiative.
“Jamaica has always prided herself on delivering a tourism product that is ideally suited to deliver what visitors desire,” said Director White. “Discover Jamaica By Bike continues that legacy as it taps into our collective renewed focus on health and wellness coupled with safe, physically-distanced activities. We know that cycling has become a fitness activity of choice for many through this pandemic, and we are confident that development of a bookable experience around this itinerary will drive continued interest in the destination through a new lens.”
The bike tour was created to showcase Jamaica’s beautiful natural environment and cultural hotspots. Bikers will discover the island’s rolling hills, beaches and the many different neighborhoods and towns along the way to Kingston.
A press conference featuring officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Ministry of Tourism will be at Goblin Hill on October 1 to answer any questions and share more details about the initiative’s first event.
