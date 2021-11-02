Jamaica Receives Lower COVID-19 Risk Designation
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 02, 2021
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have both lowered their COVID-19 risk designations for Jamaica heading into the holiday season.
The CDC issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the island country this week. The distinction signifies that Jamaica has had between only 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 consecutive days. The CDC update prompted the State Department to issue a Level 3 travel advisory for Jamaica, with officials now encouraging people to reconsider travel to the island rather than avoid travel due to COVID-19.
"Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Jamaica," the CDC states in its latest notice. "Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Jamaica. Because of the current situation in Jamaica, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."
"Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Jamaica, including wearing a mask and staying six feet apart from others," the agency concludes.
"With the infection rate within our innovative resilient corridors under 1 percent, it is rewarding to know that we are being effective in our efforts to ensure the safety of visitors, tourism workers and local communities," Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said in a statement on Tuesday. "The continued partnership between the Ministries of Tourism and Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI) have aided in the vaccination of thousands of tourism workers across Jamaica. With the Tourism Vaccine Task Force, alongside the resilient corridors' protocols remaining in place, we are hopeful that the destination will continue to be downgraded on the CDC’s list."
Jamaica remains open for travel. Currently, all travelers aged 12 and up who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must complete a form to obtain authorization to travel within seven days of their departure and secure a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to their travel date.

