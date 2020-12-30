Jamaica Reports Highest Number of Arrivals During Holiday Season
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 30, 2020
The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) recorded the highest number of arrivals in the seven-day period of December 22-28 since the island reopened in June, with over 21,000 travelers arriving on the island via airplane.
Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport is where the vast majority of travelers arrived, with only 4,203 passengers arriving at Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport.
During the entire month of December, 98,000 visitors came to the island, 30,000 more than in November. Since the island’s reopening on June 15, a total of 376,044 travelers have traveled to the island.
“This is welcome news for us as an industry as we see an uptick in visitor arrivals and close the year on a positive note. The Christmas holidays provided the destination a well-needed boost, which we hope will be an indicator of what we can expect in the New Year,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.
“All stakeholders remain positive and believe that the air seats secured for Winter 2020/2021 will further bolster our recovery efforts."
