Jamaica Tourist Board Launches Weekly Photo Contest for Travel Advisors
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 03, 2020
The Jamaica Tourist Board is kicking off summer with a contest for travel advisors in the U.S. and Canada.
Starting today, the tourist board launched a new weekly photo contest called “Picture Me in Jamaica.” The online giveaway is designed to test agents’ knowledge of Jamaica’s iconic attractions and lesser-known hidden gems.
The four-week-long contest takes place each Wednesday when five different photos of unique destinations will be posted on the JTB website along with clues to help travel agents identify each image.
“With social distancing protocols still in place, it’s important for us at the Jamaica Tourist Board to continue engaging with our retail travel partners in a safe and fun way while keeping them excited about Destination Jamaica,” said Donnie Dawson, deputy director of tourism, sales, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our new Picture Me in Jamaica photo contest is a great way for us to connect with travel agents virtually and highlight must-see landmarks on the island, while also showing off some of the destination’s hidden gems.”
The travel agents who identify all five photos correctly will be entered into a weekly prize drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card. In the US, the gift cards will be from Amazon.
Individual Business Development Managers (BDM) from the JTB North American team are in charge of selecting the photos for the contest, spotlighting a wide variety of famous sights, scenic resort areas, historic landmarks and off-the-beaten-path locales.
Each week, an introductory spotlight will feature a BDM and their photo selections, allowing agents to get to know team members and their unique connections to the island.
