Jamaica Travel: The Airlines, Accommodations Resuming Operations in Jamaica
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 24, 2020
It's been more than one month since Jamaica reopened to international tourism with heightened health and safety protocols in place across the island and as the country's recovery moves along, more airlines and accommodations are resuming operations and welcoming guests back safely.
On Friday, the Jamaica Tourist Board published an updated list of the flight service and accommodations available to visitors this summer.
Holland America Line Offers 2% Bonus Commission Through Sept. 30Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Windstar Postpones Return to Tahiti Until Oct. 15, 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Domestic Travel Increases During COVID-19 PandemicFeatures & Advice
New York State Travel Restrictions: What You Need to KnowDestination & Tourism
More Countries Achieve WTTC Safe Travels StampDestination & Tourism
Currently, all visitors to Jamaica are required to register for a Travel Authorization no more than five days prior to arrival. Additionally, as of July 15, leisure travelers coming from high-risk states including Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas are required to complete their Travel Authorization questionnaire no less than two days and no more than five days prior to arrival. Travelers from these states will also be required to include proof of a negative PCR (nasal swab) COVID-19 test result taken within 10 days of arrival.
Hotel guests can anticipate contactless digital check-in, hand sanitizer stations, digital or single-use menus and social distancing markers throughout the properties. What's more, hotels and resorts have done away with self-service buffets.
Below you'll find a roundup of the latest flight schedules from major carriers along with a list of properties that have received their COVID-19 compliant certificate.
AIRLIFT
American Airlines
—Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
—Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service ending August 18th
—Miami International Airport (MIA) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service currently; twice daily starting August 5th
—Miami International Airport (MIA) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
Caribbean Airlines
—John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – daily service
Delta Air Lines
—Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – four times weekly service
—Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service JetBlue
—Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – weekly service on Saturdays
—Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service
—Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
—John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) –daily service
—John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – twice daily service
—Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – six times weekly service in July and daily service starting in August
Southwest Airlines
—Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
—Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
Spirit Airlines
—Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) – three times weekly service
—Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
United Airlines
—George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
—Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) – daily service
ACCOMMODATIONS
Montego Bay
—Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon
—Sandals Montego Bay
—S Hotel
—RIU Reggae
—Deja Resort
Ocho Rios
—Couples Tower Isle
—Moon Palace Jamaica
—RIU Ocho Rios
—Jamaica Inn
Negril
—Tensing Pen
—The Spa Retreat
—Beaches Negril
—White Sands Negril
—Couples Swept Away
"We are thrilled to safely welcome visitors again to experience what makes Jamaica so special," Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White said in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "Our partners have worked tirelessly to enable travelers to visit our shores in the safest and most responsible manner, ensuring the protection of all that visit. We are confident that while we all manage this new normal, Jamaica will continue delivering authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences the world has come to expect when they are here."
For more information on Jamaica
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS