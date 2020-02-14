Jardine Yarde Named Nevis Tourism Authority CEO
The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) named Jardine Yarde as its new chief executive officer.
Yarde is an experienced tourism, marketing and entertainment professional who previously served in consulting roles in Barbados and Grenada, including positions with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and Caribbean-based Limitless Concierge Service.
Yarde has Bajan and Grenadian citizenship and assumed the CEO’s office on February 1.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing, brings “a creative vision for the future of Nevis’ tourism industry, an analytic tourism outlook, a strong digital marketing mindset and clear understanding of [the importance of] a business’ digital footprint,” to her new role, said NTA officials in a statement.
Dual-island nation St. Kitts and Nevis last year became one of five Caribbean countries and territories recognized for early achievement of ambitious marine protection targets outlined in the Caribbean Challenge Initiative (CCI), whose 20-by-20 Conservation Goal challenges destinations to conserve and manage at least 20 percent of their marine and coastal environment by 2020.
St. Kitts and Nevis has approximately 50 percent of its marine area protected, said CCI officials.
CCI is an organization bringing together government, the private sector and partners including funding agencies and non-governmental organizations in a collaborative movement to “conserve and sustainably manage the Caribbean's marine and coastal environments.”
