Jimmy Buffet Fans Sickened During Dominican Republic Vacation
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 17, 2019
Amid concerns about recent deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic, reports have surfaced about over 40 Jimmy Buffett fans who traveled to the island nation in April and fell seriously ill during their trip.
According to the New York Daily News, 114 members of the Central Oklahoma Parrothead Association traveled to the Dominican Republic earlier this year for a stay at the Hotel Riu Palace Macao in Punta Cana.
Just days after their arrival, 47 members of the group developed severe symptoms of an unknown illness and were forced to remain in their room for a large portion of the vacation in paradise.
“I Lost 14 pounds during that time and was really sick,” Dana Flowers, a member of the Jimmy Buffett club and a travel agent said of the trip. “I can't even explain how sick I was.”
Flowers went on to say that all of the members of the group who became ill during the trip either “drank at the swim-up pool bar or swam at the swim-up pool.” The sickened travelers said they still aren’t sure what caused their illnesses.
The news surfaces as several U.S. citizens have died in the Dominican Republic under strange circumstances within the last year. As a result, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities to examine the mysterious deaths.
