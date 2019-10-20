Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Sun October 20 2019

‘Joker Stairs’ Becoming Popular NYC Tourist Attraction

The Joker
PHOTO: The Joker. (photo via flickr/AntMan3001)

In a city filled with some of the most iconic attractions in the world, a set of stairs might be the hottest new tourist destination in New York City.

It’s not quite up there yet with the stairs that Rocky Balboa ran in Rocky III at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, or the steps at the U.S. Capitol, or even the Spanish Steps in Rome.

But the ‘Joker Stairs’ are trending and spawning tweets and Instagram photos by thousands of tourists.

The real staircase makes a cameo appearance in the new film “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the title character, the longtime adversary of Batman and Batman’s real persona, Bruce Wayne, from D.C Comics.

The scene in question shows Joker dancing down the steps, which in real life are located at Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th street in the borough of the Bronx. In the background, the music of Gary Glitter's "Rock and Roll Part 2" song plays as Phoenix celebrates his transformation into Joker.

It’s become so viral that even Google maps have identified them as the ‘Joker Stairs.’

But that doesn’t mean Bronx residents are thrilled with the idea of tourists descending – pardon the pun – upon the steps.

And some are warning tourists that the Bronx isn’t exactly the safest place in the world. Oh, it’s gotten much better since the days of ABC showing fires in nearby neighborhoods of Yankee Stadium during the 1977 World Series, or the way the borough was depicted in the film “Fort Apache.”

But it still has its crime areas.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t stopped people – so far – from showing up and recreating the now-iconic scene.

