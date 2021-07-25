Kauai Launches New Website in Response to Rental Car Shortage
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 25, 2021
Kauai officials have just launched a new website intended to help tourists find alternative transportation options around the island, especially given Hawaii’s current rental car shortage.
GetAroundKauai.com was created by Kauai’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to put information on the island’s various available transportation options at people’s fingertips.
“Our goal is that this new website will serve as a resource to connect travelers with transportation alternatives, such as airport shuttles, ride-shares and bike rentals,” said Nalani Brun, Director at Kauai’s Office of Economic Development.
County officials said their hope is that, by providing a centralized means of searching for transportation options other than renting a car, this new resource will help ease the massive traffic congestion that eager post-pandemic tourists are creating as they flock to Hawaii.
“During the pandemic, our residents were given a glimpse of what life is like without the influx of cars on our roads, and there’s no denying how much traffic had improved,” Kauai’s Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a recent release. “As we continue to recover, we see the opportunity to do better in managing visitor impact, and that includes implementing transportation-mode change on our island.”
While the present lack of available rental cars is what prompted authorities to start this project, the new hope is that the website will also help create a more sustainable transportation structure in the long term, AP News reported.
“This rental-car crisis can become an opportunity for us to shift away from the mindset that the only way to get around Kauai is with a personal vehicle,” Brun said.
The website offers a live map that details Kauai’s bus stops and routes, information on shuttles, taxis and ride-share services, and even regional walking guides. Weekly blog posts will help visitors better understand available airport shuttle options, how to obtain parking permits for state parks and advice about how to access remote places on the island.
There’s also a ‘How to Travel with Aloha’ section dedicated to providing tips and recommendations from residents, as well as guidelines for visitor etiquette. Educating tourists about how to practice responsible and considerate behavior is one way Hawaii is trying to remedy residents’ recent frustrations with visitors.
“Educating visitors about traveling responsibly is key to addressing tourism’s impacts and enhancing the well-being of Kauai’s communities,” said John De Fries, Hawaii Transportation Authority President and CEO. “We encourage travelers to utilize this comprehensive website when planning their trips, and are sharing it widely with our Global Marketing Team and visitor-industry partners to amplify the information.”
For more information, visit getaroundkauai.com.
