Kauai Visitors Can Skip Hawaiian Quarantine With COVID-19 Testing Program
March 10, 2021
Tourism officials from one of the Hawaiian Islands are allowing Trans-Pacific travelers to bypass the state’s 10-day travel quarantine.
Starting on April 5, visitors scheduled to arrive on the island of Kauai can skip the mandatory quarantine period at Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ) or Resort Bubble properties by participating in Hawaii’s Safe Travel's Pre-Travel Testing Program.
Before tourists arrive at the Garden Island, they must take a pre-travel test from one of the state’s Trusted Testing and Travel Partners within 72 hours from the final leg of departure from the continental U.S. to Kauai or another Hawaiian island.
Tourism officials emphasized that tests taken from any other lab will not be accepted. Travelers will also need to create a Safe Travels account, complete the mandatory Travel and Health form, upload negative test results and follow the island’s strict mandatory facial coverings policy.
“Kauai businesses are excited and ready to welcome back visitors safely,” Kauai Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sue Kanoho said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to advise travelers to take a pre- and post-travel test as an added safety measure, and the following Kauai hotels have committed to supporting post-travel testing to its guests:
—Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
—The Cliffs at Princeville
—The Club at Kukuiula
—Timbers Kauai at Hokuala
—Sheraton Kauai Resort at Coconut Beach
—The Point at Poipu
—Hanalei Colony Resort
—Koloa Landing Resort
—The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas
—Sheraton Kauai Resort & Villas
—Marriott's Kauai Beach Club
—Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club
—Marriott's Kauai Lagoons – Kalanipuu
—Suite Paradise
