Kentucky Offering Travel Incentives To Spur COVID-19 Vaccination
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 13, 2021
Kentucky tourism officials are offering travel incentives in hopes of motivating more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to ensure that the state is seen as a safe destination amid the pandemic.
Launched Thursday, the Vax & Visit KY initiative will include 30 drawings for gift certificates for a Kentucky "safe-cation" at one of 45 state parks. Highlights include an overnight stay and golf at Dale Hollow, Pennyrile, Lake Barkley, Barren River or Kentucky Dam Village; golf rounds with a cart included at any of the 13 state park golf courses and an overnight stay at any of the 30 state park campgrounds.
"Permanent residents of Kentucky who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible," according to the state. "Permanent residents of Kentucky are eligible even if they received the vaccine in a different state." To enter, you must provide your name, birthdate, email address, phone number, home address and the name and location of the place where you received your COVID-19 vaccine. Participants must also agree to allow the Kentucky Department for Public Health to verify their vaccination information.
The initial drawing will take place on September 8 and the 30 winners will be announced publicly by Gov. Andy Beshear on September 9, September 23 and October 7, 2021, with 10 being revealed each day.
"Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic," Kentucky State Parks, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry told the Associated Press.
Today, Gov. Beshear & Secretary Berry announced the #VaxandVisitKY initiative. Eligible Kentuckians who have received their #shotofhope can register for a chance to win a safe-cation at any of our 45 @KYStateParks.— Tourism, Arts, & Heritage Cabinet (@KyTAHC) August 12, 2021
Enter to win todayhttps://t.co/4EIhra48mV pic.twitter.com/LbcWcEY2GV
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on Kentucky
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS