Las Vegas Lifts Mask Mandate for Vaccinated
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 19, 2021
In yet another step to bringing life in 2021 back to 2019, several hotel casinos in Las Vegas have decided to follow protocols laid out last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are lifting mask mandates for vaccinated visitors.
At MGM Resorts International — which owns MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, the Bellagio Resort & Casino, the ARIA Resort & Casino, and more — mask requirements were eliminated for vaccinated guests, according to Travel+Leisure magazine.
Caesars Entertainment — which owns several resorts including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Bally's Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — also said it will drop the rule on wearing masks for anybody who has been vaccinated.
"If you are not fully vaccinated, please take the proper precautions and wear a face covering," MGM Resorts told customers.
All MGM properties including MGM Grand, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, Aria, New York-New York, and The Mirage among others, will not formally ask guests for proof that they have been vaccinated. The CDC said it basically is using the honor system and relying on people’s good faith to say they have been vaccinated.
In the meantime, however, MGM employees will still need to wear masks for now, even if they’re fully vaccinated.
Las Vegas, devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, will finally have a chance to shine when it returns to full 100 percent capacity at hotels and restaurants and shows on June 1.
