Las Vegas Poised to Tweak Iconic Motto
Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2019
It’s not a wholesale change.
Seriously, why would you change what has been one of the most legendary and successful branding and marketing campaigns – and motto – in advertising history?
Apparently, however, you can tweak it.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the “What Happens in Vegas, Stays In Vegas” campaign that has served to brilliantly identify the city of Las Vegas since 2003, is about to undergo a slight change.
Piecing together social media hints by such big-name artists as Aerosmith, Shania Twain and Lady Gaga band leader Brian Newman – as well as a huge change in resume by a brand and content strategist – the newspaper believes the new tagline for the city will change to “What Happens Here, ONLY Happens Here” on Jan. 26, 2020, a likely reference to Sin City’s one-of-a-kind experiences.
The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority declined to comment to the Review-Journal, nor did Las Vegas-based R&R Partners. It was R&R CEO Billy Vassiliadis who came up with the slogan after returning to Las Vegas on a flight on Southwest Airlines. When the plane landed at McCarran Airport, the flight attendant said “Welcome to Las Vegas. And remember, what happens here stays here.”
Perhaps a more solid piece of information emerged when the newspaper found a refreshed LinkedIn profile by New York-based branding expert Daphne Baxter, whose resume now reads: “More recently, Daphne refreshed Las Vegas’s iconic ‘What Happens Here Stays Here’ positioning to “What Happens Here Only Happens Here” in an effort to inject new intrigue for the brand and broaden its appeal to a more diverse audience.”
For now, we’ll all have to wait until January 26.
