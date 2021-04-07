Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Wed April 07 2021

Las Vegas Recovery Contingent Upon Hotel Staff Vaccinations

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 07, 2021

Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan
Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

The Nevada State Gaming Control Board says that if hotel casinos want to increase visitor capacity, and therefore speed the recovery of tourism to Las Vegas, it will hinge on employee vaccination rates.

In a memo obtained by Eater Las Vegas, the Gaming Board told casinos that capacity can expand beyond the current 50 percent if they come up with a plan to get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19.

“New viral variants and a relatively low degree of vaccination penetration within the hospitality workforce drives the Board’s current approach rooted in caution,” the memo says. “…consideration by the Board to increase gaming floor occupancy will only be taken in cases where licensees have taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate, and thereby, protect their workforce, visitors, and the community.”

Coronavirus Outbreak
That might be a logistical issue, not to mention a personal issue for those that don’t want to take one of the three available vaccines.

Eater reported that there are an estimated 301,700 hospitality employees work in Nevada, the majority in Las Vegas. Of those, about 60,000 are represented by the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which is encouraging members to get vaccinated.

Several casinos have already made the commitment to get their employees the shot by opening dedicated vaccination sites for staff, including Wynn Resorts, Station Casinos, Caesars Entertainment, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and MGM Resorts.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said that plans to reopen the state at full capacity falls into the hands of Nevada’s 16 counties on May 1, but the Gaming Control Board determines how casinos can operate during the pandemic.

Rich Thomaselli
