Los Angeles Reopens for Tourism
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 12, 2020
Los Angeles has reopened for tourism.
L.A. County Public Health officials have cleared the way for travel to begin once again as the city moves into the next phase of reopening after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board president and CEO Ernest Wooden Jr. said: “We are excited to roll out our signature red carpet once again and safely welcome back visitors to the City of Angels as Los Angeles County public health experts and government officials have officially announced leisure travel can resume beginning Friday, June 12. This declaration is a major step forward for our world-class hotels and hospitality businesses to gradually begin to reopen their doors after fully implementing stringent safety protocols and procedures set forth by Public Health. These measures were designed for the health and wellbeing of our visitors, who we know are eager to bask in our renowned L.A. lifestyle and endless sunshine.”
Hotels are now allowed to open their doors and safely welcome back visitors, and fitness centers, museums, zoos and other cultural institutions are also permitted to reopen.
In compliance with new safety precautions, these businesses have implemented strict safety protocols and procedures set forth by Public Health, designed for the health and wellbeing of visitors.
Visitors will need to make sure they wear a mask when they are out and about. Face coverings are mandatory when going outside for any tasks, including when visiting any retail business, on the golf course, at the beach, riding on L.A. Department of Transportation transit buses, Metro buses or trains or traveling through Los Angeles International Airport.
Retail establishments are open at 50 percent capacity, and restaurants are operating at limited capacity. Trails, trailhead parks and golf courses are open as long as visitors adhere to social distancing and cleaning and infection control protocol, including the wearing of face coverings.
L.A. County beaches are open; however, some parking lots, piers and boardwalks remain closed.
