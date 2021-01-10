Los Cabos Continuing to Develop New Resorts
Despite COVID-19 and the resulting slowdown it caused in the global hospitality industry, Mexico is one country that has continued to welcome visitors during the pandemic and push forward with its resort development plans.
Forbes reports that the much-beloved tourist destination of Los Cabos, situated at the southernmost tip of the Baja peninsula, is one area where massive construction efforts are clearly continuing despite current pandemic conditions and that major hotel brands have still further plans to develop the dramatic coastal landscape.
Among the famed luxury brands set to debut there over the next couple of years is the stunning St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira with 120 guest rooms and 74 residences, set within Quivera Los Cabos, a premier residential community that enjoys access to an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and two-and-a-half miles of pristine beach along the Sea of Cortes. The brand’s first property in the destination, the new St. Regis Los Cabos will occupy 33 acres, including 1,200 feet of gorgeous beachfront on Los Cabos’ southernmost side and is projected to open in fall 2022.
The new Amanvari resort is also being constructed in East Cape Baja along the sapphire Sea of Cortes, just beyond the bustle of Cabo San Lucas, and adjacent to the recently-opened Four Seasons Costa Palmas. Aman’s latest ultra-luxury project will occupy its own stretch of white-sand beach with a resort, private residences, multiple dining venues and Aman Spa. The exquisite, contemporary aesthetic and architectural design seamlessly blends interior and exterior spaces, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, and internal courtyard and lounge areas.
The new Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol Resort and Residences, anticipated to open in the second half of 2023, is also being realized. A 96-room resort with 46 branded residences will feel like a charming beachside village, situated on one of the region’s most beautiful, swimmable beaches. Planned amenities include a private beach club, kids’ club, spa and wellness facilities and enviable dining and retail options.
Also located at Cabo Del Sol, a new Park Hyatt Resort is being developed and is expected to open in late 2022, which will include a collection of guest suites and villas, a fabulous beach club, various dining experiences and an enclave of branded residences.
