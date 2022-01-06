Los Cabos Names Sammy Hagar Tourism Ambassador
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is the first person to be awarded Los Cabos’ Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos designation and the first to receive the destination’s Medal of Honor for his dedication to Cabo San Lucas.
The long-time resident of Cabo San Lucas fell in love with the destination in the 1980s, when it had only one hotel and no phones and only dirt roads. Since then, his investments in tequila companies like his Cabo Wabo Cantina brand would lure other celebrities to do the same in the region.
He was given the medal and his new ambassador status during a ceremony at Plaza Mijares in San Jose del Cabo, presided over by Baja California Sur’s Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability, Rosa Maribel Collins Sánchez; Mayor of Los Cabos, Óscar Leggs Castro; and Director of Tourism Donna Jeffries.
"Being honored for anything in Los Cabos is the same as being honored in my hometown," said Hagar. "I will treasure this award and will continue to do my part in bringing this, one of the most beautiful places in the world, to the rest of the world as your new ambassador of tourism."
"Sammy Hagar has long been the unofficial ambassador to Los Cabos and through this official designation, we look forward to strengthening our tourism brand and economic growth through his global appeal," said Leggs Castro.
