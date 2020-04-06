Los Cabos Suspends Tourism For April
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 06, 2020
Los Cabos is just one of many destinations that have shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, spoke to TravelPulse about how the popular tourism destination is closing its doors and how the city plans to come back better than ever.
TravelPulse: How long will the suspension last?
Rodrigo Esponda: Los Cabos will be suspending all tourism activity through April 30, 2020, in order to comply with the Federal and State authorities’ announcement to extend social distancing measures and close all non-essential businesses.
TP: Is the region under stay-at-home orders?
RE: The federal government has declared a health emergency and deemed Mexico to be “phase 2” in order to implement mass measures to protect the population which are equivalent to the U.S. stay-at-home orders.
The government recommends people only go out for essential purposes, like going to the grocery store or for medical care. This is being implemented across the region of Los Cabos as well.
American Joins Other Airlines in Reducing Flights to NYCAirlines & Airports
When and How Will Cruising Return?Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Unused Trains in India Being Converted Into HospitalsCar Rental & Rail
Crowds Pack Popular Chinese Tourist Attractions Despite High...Destination & Tourism
TP: What specific activities are suspended? Are there any tourist activities that are still open?
RE: All non-essential businesses are now closed. This includes all hotels, restaurants, spas, bars, casinos, gyms, malls, movie theaters, museums and even public beaches and other tourist and recreational parks as well.
Tourist activities are not open at this time. We encourage any travelers in Los Cabos for non-essential business, such as vacation, to return home in order to help avoid the spread of the virus across the destination.
TP: How is Los Cabos preparing for an uptick in cases?
RE: It has been our utmost priority to protect the health and safety of our community and visitors. We have been implementing and regularly updating and progressing proactive measures to help contain and prevent the spread of the virus over the course of the outbreak. We are following all government precautions and mandates and have increasingly implemented additional containment measures as the situation progresses.
To help prepare for and care for those infected with the virus, there are several health measures. These include expansion of telemedicine, special training at hospitals and, if necessary, the adaptation to the situation by increasing the capacity of additional care units outside of hospitals and equipping them with respiratory equipment.
TP: Are there American travelers still traveling in the region?
RE: As of March 20, 2020, the U.S. government announced the temporary closing of the U.S. and Mexico border to non-essential travel in response to the global impact of COVID-19. But, with that said, there are still flights between the U.S. to Los Cabos for essential business purposes.
At this time, it is the destination’s recommendation for all national and international travelers to postpone their upcoming vacation trips to Los Cabos in an effort to avoid the spread of the virus to the state.
TP: What is Los Cabos tourism planning to do to relaunch and encourage travelers to return to the region when the time is right?
RE: Our top priority is the health and safety of our people. The destination relies entirely on economic boost from the tourism industry and 75 percent of our population depends directly or indirectly on the hospitality industry to support their incomes.
We are focused on keeping the destination safe, so when the time is right, we will be able to come together and resume our normal tourism practices.
For the relaunch of the destination, we are planning an interactive campaign that will be deployed in three phases. The first phase is where we are now, and focuses on establishing an ongoing communication channel with all our partners and consumers to ensure everyone is informed about all the security measures that are being implemented in the destination.
The second phase aims to produce inspiring content to make our travelers remember the extraordinary beauty, superb service and unique experiences available in Los Cabos.
When borders open up and it is safe to travel again, we’ll launch the third phase of our campaign that will look to reposition Los Cabos as Mexico’s top travel luxury destination that is safe and secure.
For more information on Los Cabos
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS