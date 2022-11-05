Los Cabos Wins Several 2022 Travvy Awards
Patrick Clarke November 05, 2022
A thriving tourist destination, Los Cabos, Mexico was among the big winners at the 2022 Travvy Awards in South Florida on Thursday night.
Los Cabos took home gold in a handful of top categories, including Best Destination - Mexico and Best Culinary Destination - Mexico. It also won silver for Best Wedding Destination - Mexico and Best Honeymoon Destination - Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Los Cabos Tourism Board won the coveted gold Travvy award for Best Tourism Board - Mexico and Los Cabos was even in attendance to receive their hard-earned Travvy awards. The destination was represented by Susie Albin-Najera, Manager, North America Leisure Travel at Los Cabos Tourism Board.
Many of the destination's top hotels and resorts were also big winners this year, including Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, which earned bronze for Best Luxury Hotel/Resort - Mexico and Best All-Inclusive Family Resort - Mexico. Le Blanc Spa Resort, Los Cabos also took home bronze awards for Best All-Inclusive Resort - Spa & Wellness and Best Spa & Wellness Resort - Overall.
Travel advisors hoping to learn more about this award-winning destination and what it has to offer their clients can sign up for free to become a Los Cabos Specialist through the destination's easy-to-use educational platform.
