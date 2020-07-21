Louisville Tourism Adds Initiatives to Improve Racial Imbalances
The Louisville Tourism marketing agency has announced several new initiatives to assess and improve racial and minority imbalances.
The new and improved initiatives will build on Louisville Tourism’s existing strategy of curating the city’s cultural assets and add innovative programming that utilizes local attraction partners highlighting Muhammad Ali Tourism and the African American influence.
Louisville Tourism’s updated experiences were developed with the National Civil Rights Trail, Black Bourbon Society, Kentucky Department of Tourism and the African American Travel Conference.
The tourism agency is working toward a fall marketing launch.
“While the changes needed to bring about sustained racial equity and justice are a national concern, the hospitality industry in Louisville both supports and wants to be a catalyst for this ongoing process,” Louisville Tourism CEO Karen Williams said.
“Travel and tourism has long been a vital tool in helping change perceptions and bring people together,” Williams continued. “Our city’s economic health demands that the spirit of hospitality Louisville offers is to and for everyone.”
In addition, Louisville Tourism is also developing a Black Tourism Advisory Council led by Chief Operating Officer Cleo Battle. The group will initially focus on addressing systemic racism to improve the city’s hospitality organizations and overall destination experience for visitors and residents.
Louisville Tourism will also address organizational culture by conducting a thorough review of practices regarding diversity in hiring, employee education and developing ways to work with a more inclusive variety of vendors.
