Louvre Reopens in Paris

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 04, 2020
In what could be interpreted as a good sign, and certainly a better understanding of how the coronavirus works, the Louvre in Paris reopened this morning.
The world’s most-visited museum had been closed for three days after staff walked out over fears of the virus.
But museum officials quelled their fears with a detailed plan during a meeting, according to Reuters News Service, and advised staff what measures they could take. Those included advice from the Centers for Disease Control, such as:
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Museum staff were concerned about catching the coronavirus from visitors and utilized one of the liberal French employment laws. In this case, workers have the right to stay home if they believe there is a clear and imminent danger to their health or safety.
Museum officials went out of their way to educate the employees after shutting down the Louvre with a statement attributing the closure to “a public health situation linked to Covid-19 prevention measures.”
The museum said it is also taking preventative measures for visitors – 10 million toured the Louvre last year – by having specialist doctors on standby, ready to help out those in need. “The preventive doctors have been mobilized: they are always on hand to answer questions and see those who wish to consult them," Louvre administration said.
