Madagascar Reopens To US Tourists, Ending a Year-Long Ban
October 25, 2021
One of the world’s most unique destinations, Madagascar has just begun welcoming back U.S. tourists as of October 23.
An exotic island nation situated off the coast of East Africa, Madagascar had banned travelers coming from the U.S. in October 2020, along with a handful of other countries.
But, an October 15 press release issued by the Madagascar National Tourism Board revealed that the country’s restrictions have changed.
Based on information from the U.S. Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros, USA Today reported that U.S. citizens are, indeed, among the foreign nationals that are again being granted entry.
Now, American travelers need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within three days of boarding their flight.
Upon arrival, they’ll also have to produce proof of a two-night reservation at an approved hotel, with at least one night pre-paid, where they’ll have to quarantine for at least the first night of their stay while awaiting the results of a mandatory post-arrival PCR test.
Should their tests come back positive, travelers would be required to extend their quarantine for a further 14 days at their own expense.
Regional flights connecting Madagascar with neighboring Indian Ocean islands, specifically Mauritius and Reunion Island, also resumed on October 23. Flights from Europe are scheduled to begin on November 6.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1: Low COVID-19 Risk travel advisory for Madagascar, along with a recommendation that travelers be fully vaccinated before visiting.
